News in Brief

Charlesgate Farmers Market Open Sundays

The Charlesgate Farmers Market returns this summer to Charlesgate Park. The market will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 12 under the Bowker Overpass at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West with easy access from the communities of the Back Bay, the Fenway and Kenmore Square.

NABB to hold forum on ending homelessness Sept. 18 at Copley BPL

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will present its annual housing forum, called ‘Ending Street Homelessness: What is Working in Boston,’ on Thursday, Sept 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

​The forum will be moderated by Lynn Jolicoeur, WBUR senior producer, and panelists will include Sheila Dillon, the City’s Chief of Housing; and Lyndia Downie, CEO of the Pine Street Inn, among others who will present community experiences with the development of affordable and supportive housing. Models from Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Jamaica Plain will be featured; formerly homeless tenants will tell of their stories; and President Trump’s new executive order concerning homelessness will be discussed.

Register online for the forum at: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/689656df4afabc39de501846

Beacon Hill Village to offer panel discussion Sept. 22

Beacon Hill Village presents ‘Living Well Ending Well Season Kickoff: Falls Prevention Panel’ on Monday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

In recognition of Falls Prevention Week this September, Beacon Hill Village (BHV), in partnership with Boston Public Library (BPL), will be hosting a Falls Prevention Panel at the BPL Central Branch. This panel includes three experts in their fields providing different perspectives on the topic of falls prevention. This session of Living Well Ending Well will be moderated by BHV’s Executive Director, Melissa Interess, LICSW.

Panelists will include Dr. Rachel Wadkins, who specializes in neurological and vestibular rehabilitation at Massachusetts General Hospital; Cindy Sullivan , who specializes in Midlife and Senior Fitness with a focus on exercises for the Total Body including strength, balance, endurance and flexibility, with private or group classes; and Dr. Anand Bery, a neurologist and otoneurologist with unique subspecialty fellowship training in neuro-vestibular and balance disorders.

The panel session will last 60 minutes, followed by questions from the audience. Additional resources will also be available afterwards.

Advance online registration required through the BHV website at beaconhillvillage.org, or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a reminder with event information via email the day prior to the program.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 9 to Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, in the grand ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, located at 138 St. James Ave. This year’s event is called ‘At the Table Together.’

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to reserve a seat for the event, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

‘Night(mare) in the Stacks ‘ event coming Oct. 31 to Copley BPL

The Boston Public Library Fund has announced the return of ‘Night in the Stacks,’ now transformed into ‘Night(mare) in the Stacks: Celebrating Boston’s Spooky Stories.’

For the first time, the evening will take place on Halloween night—Friday, Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight—at the Central Library in Copley Square. The event is hosted by the Emerging Leaders, young Bostonians dedicated to supporting the Library’s crucial role in the city.

Guests will step inside the historic McKim Building and discover a one-of-a-kind celebration where they can explore every haunted corner. Tickets include an open bar; curated small plates and desserts; live music and dancing; tarot card readers and a wandering haiku poet; and

exclusive access to the BPL’s new exhibition, ‘Revolution! 250 Years of Art + Activism,’ which opens just days before the event, as well as a tax-deductible donation to the Boston Public Library Fund.

Proceeds from Night(mare) in the Stacks support the Boston Public Library’s free programs and services, empowering learners of all ages and backgrounds across the city.

Tickets are available now, with prices increasing as Halloween approaches. Visit www.bplfund.org/nits to learn more and purchase your tickets.