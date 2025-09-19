2025 Guide To Private Schools

Pre k- Kindergarten

The Advent School

15 Brimmer St.

Boston, MA 02108

617-742-0520 x 15

adventschool.org

Learn with Passion. Act with Courage. Change the World. The Advent School is a progressive, Reggio-inspired independent school for students in pre-Kindergarten through Sixth Grade. With outstanding academics, small class sizes, and a commitment to diversity and social justice, Advent empowers children to grow into confident and capable readers, writers, and thinkers.

Thematic learning is the foundation of the Advent experience, in which students learn through inquiry, collaboration, and hands-on exploration. By integrating subjects within an overarching theme, children ask meaningful questions, test ideas, and construct knowledge based on authentic experiences and research—building academic and critical thinking skills that stretch beyond grade-level expectations. We use ongoing observations and assessments to understand each child’s growth, and we define rigor as deep and meaningful learning, not just more work. Alongside core studies, Advent students enjoy art, library, music, physical education, science, Spanish, and yoga, all designed to honor multiple ways of learning and expression.

Community is woven into daily life. Through our Buddy Program, younger students are paired with older ones, forming lasting relationships through shared activities and play. After school, children can explore passions further through enrichment classes and private lessons.

At Advent, learning is joyful, purposeful, and connected—empowering students to imagine and shape a better future.

Grades: Pre-Kindergarten through Sixth Grade

Hours: 8:10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.with After School Enrichment Classes from 3:30-5:45 p.m.

Application deadline: Jan. 15

Financial aid: Need-based aid is available.

Beacon Hill Nursery School

74 Joy St.

Boston, MA 02114

617-227-0822

www.bhns.net

Beacon Hill Nursery School was founded in 1955 and has been a vital part of the downtown community since its inception with a consistent commitment to high quality early childhood education. Our primary mission is to create a nurturing community that instills a lifelong love of learning in its students. We cherish children’s innate curiosity through purposeful play guided by exceptional early childhood educators.

Our school is warm and welcoming, with two onsite playscapes, a library/community space, eight classrooms and an indoor gym. All of our programs have a strong emphasis on play, hands-on engagement, open-ended exploration and social/emotional development. Enriched by weekly yoga and music classes, our program nurtures and engages children in an environment that cultivates creativity and joy in learning. Our Junior Kindergarten program is designed to maintain the hallmarks of our play-based programs for young children while offering increased structure, exposure to academic readiness skills, leadership opportunities and preparation for the transition to next schools.

Programs: Toddler (2-2.9 years) – 2 or 3 mornings (8:45am-12:00pm) or afternoons (1:00-4:15pm)

Preschool (2.9-4 years) – 5 mornings (8:30am-12:00pm)

Junior Kindergarten (4-5 years) – M-Th (8:30am-2:30pm), F (8:30am-12:00pm)

Extended Day: Early Drop-off from 8:15am

Extended Day for Preschool and JK until 3:30 or 5:45pm

Deadlines: Sibling & Legacy Applications – November 15

All other Applications – Jan. 15

Open Houses – October 21 and November 5, 6:45-8:00pm

Pre-register for our Open Houses online at www.bhns.net/meet-bhns

Financial Aid: Need-based

Belmont Day School

55 Day School Ln.

Belmont, MA 02478

617-932-3889

Belmontday.org

From pre-k through grade 8, students’ love of learning is nurtured through hands-on, collaborative, interdisciplinary, and process-oriented work. Belmont Day’s faculty are experts at offering each student the right balance of challenge and support. Whether in a classroom or art studio, on a sports field or stage, they encourage students to bring their skills, experiences, and optimism to this important time of personal growth and learning. Graduates excel at their chosen high schools as caring leaders and confident self-advocates. Learn more about the school’s community of learners and leaders at an in-person Open House on Sunday, October 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or attend a virtual Open House on Saturday, November 15, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Register at www.belmontday.org.

Boston Children’s School

8 Whittier Pl.

Boston, MA 02114

617-367-6239

BostonChildrensSchool.org

Established in 1965, the Boston Children’s School has been bringing the joy of learning to children between the ages of 2.5 and 7 years of age for over 60 years. Located in the historic West End section of Boston, at Charles River Park, the Boston Children’s School attracts students from the greater Boston area and children from around the world.

The BCS curriculum is designed to be age appropriate. Children learn and play in small groups, in individual, intimate classroom settings, allowing the classroom teachers to know each child and their individual learning style. In addition to daily classroom activities, the Boston Children’s School offers Spanish, Yoga, sign language and music as part of its curriculum. All children have daily access to the private on-site playground. The Boston Children’s School also offers a “Summer-Fun-Program” to children between the ages of 3 and 7 years old starting in July.

Detailed information about the Boston Children’s School, its academic year and summer programs, are available on the BCS website at www.BostonChildrensSchool.Org. Please feel free to call BCS Director Judy Langer, at 617-367-6239 with any questions that you may have about the school.

Academic Year – September through June.

Ages – 2.5 through 7 years old

Hours – 8:45 a.m. through 5 p.m., half day programs are available.

Early arrival at 8:15 a.m. and late stay until 5:30 p.m. also available.

Application Deadline: Jan.16

Charlestown Nursery School

124 Main St.

Charlestown, MA

617-242-5169

charlestownnurseryschool.com

[email protected]

Charlestown Nursery School (CNS) is an innovative program for children 18 months-5 years old that draws on the best research from Reggio Emilia, Montessori and other thoughtful approaches. Our curriculum is built around a series of explorations that grow out of the children’s own interests and integrates individualized development – combining the power of the children’s boundless curiosity with an expertly guided investigative approach that immerses the children in the process and joys of real discovery, with the goal of nurturing self-motivated, life-long learners. CNS has been recognized by educators from around the world and has been highlighted in many studies of high-quality early childhood. CNS is known for their teacher researchers and experts.

The city’s resources – including parks, museums, libraries, and historic attractions – are considered part of the school’s “campus,” and our frequent visits foster the child’s feeling of being at home in the wider world. In the last years, we have taken even more of our learning outside. See more on Instagram.

Ages: 18 months – 5 years.

Tuition variable by program.

Early admission begins Nov.15 and is first come, first serve. Applications on the website

Fall Open House Dates:

Sunday Nov 3 from 3:30- 5 and

Wednesday Nov 6 from 5:30-7

Good Shepherd School

20 Winthrop St.

Charlestown, MA 02129

617-242-8800

gsscharlestown.org

The Good Shepherd School is a non-profit Catholic Preschool preparing children in the Charlestown Community for PreK4/K1 and beyond! We are open 5 days a week from 8:00am until 5:30pm. Starting at 20 months, we offer a variety of schedules for each program and run on a school year schedule: September to June, with summer offerings for current students. We will have our Open House for the 2026-2027 School Year in November, fill out an inquiry form on our website or email our Director at [email protected] to join our communication list and be informed of the exact dates and deadlines. We currently have openings in our TuTh and MWF classrooms for children that are currently under 3 years old, reach out if interested in applying!

Kingsley Montessori School

30 Fairfield Street,

26 Exeter Street

Boston, MA 02116

617-226-4900

kingsley.org

Kingsley Montessori School, located in Boston’s vibrant Back Bay, is a distinguished independent day school serving children from Toddler through Grade 6. Blending Montessori principles with innovative educational practices, Kingsley offers a personalized learning experience that nurtures each child’s unique strengths and curiosity. The school is committed to fostering academic excellence in a supportive environment, empowering students to meet—and often exceed—their personal best. Kingsley emphasizes progressive, inquiry-based learning that supports both academic and social development. Graduates are well-prepared for success in top independent and public schools. The school takes pride in its deep understanding of each student and its collaborative partnerships with families, cultivating resilient explorers, confident learners, and empathetic citizens. At the heart of Kingsley is its close-knit community—from the lasting bonds formed in Early Childhood and Elementary to the strong connections among teachers, students, and families. Whether during classroom moments, school events, or playdates, Kingsley’s warm and engaged community is a defining element of the school experience.

Accreditations: American Montessori Society, Association of Independent Schools of New England

Grade: Toddler–Grade 6

300 students

Established in: 1938

Average Student Teacher Ratio: 7:1

Class Size: 13–24, depending on grade.

For more info, please email [email protected], call 617-226- 4927, or visit kingsley.org.

Park Street School – Preschool

One Park St.

Boston, MA 02108

617-523-7577

www.parkstreetschool.org

Consider the best education for children Toddler – Grade 6 in bright and sunny facilities in Beacon Hill! While our location is ideal, it’s our remarkable students, faculty, and families working together that form close relationships, creating a vibrant and nurturing community where children thrive.

At Park Street School, children build strong foundations of knowledge in the early years – an approach foundational to developing critical thinking skills necessary for lifelong learning. Learning here is active! Creativity, imagination, and social development are fostered through lessons, learning centers, and play. Whether collecting leaves, discovering animals’ habitats in Ponds and Meadows, or bicycling in gym, children are “out of the chair” – making connections in and out of the classroom and between subjects. The learning is authentic and sets us apart. As a Christian school, we’re committed to guiding students in the formation of character and an understanding of God’s love for them. Connecting the mind and the heart – classroom learning and character education – is what makes Park Street School special.

Ages: 2-5 years Tuition: $13,570-$27,980; $2,300-$9,300 additional for afternoon programs

Financial Assistance: Available for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 6, with limited availability for Preschool. Hours: 8:00 a.m.- noon for morning programs, Creative Afternoons noon-3:00 p.m. for ages 2.9 and up.

St. John School

9 Moon St.

Boston, MA 02113

617-227-3143

www.sjsne.com

For more than 130 years, St. John School (SJS) has stood as a cornerstone of Boston’s North End, blending tradition with innovation in the heart of one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. Nestled along the iconic Freedom Trail, SJS provides students with an unmatched educational experience where history, culture, and community come alive every day.

Serving preschool through 6th grade, SJS offers a rigorous and well-rounded curriculum that prepares students for success. Italian language, music, art, gym, STEM, and the school’s innovative Tower Garden program ensure every child grows academically, creatively, and socially.

With Boston at our doorstep, the city itself becomes an extension of the classroom. Students explore through field trips, neighborhood walks, and immersive learning opportunities that connect lessons to real-world experiences. And in true North End spirit, every Wednesday brings a beloved tradition: authentic Regina Pizza—celebrating both community and the neighborhood’s rich Italian heritage.

Family engagement is at the heart of the SJS experience. Through the Family School Association (FSA), parents and caregivers unite the community with signature events like the Sweetheart Dance, Turkey Trot, and kickball tournaments. Teachers partner closely with families, ensuring each child learns in a supportive, positive environment where strong relationships thrive.

For more information, visit www.sjsne.com or contact Julianna Lopez-Picardi at [email protected].

Spruce Street Nursery School

5 Avery Place

Boston, MA 02111

(617) 482-5252

sprucestreet.org

Spruce Street Nursery School offers a joyous early learning experience for children from 2-5 years of age. Four open classrooms are designed to stimulate creativity and enhance development. Dedicated teachers lovingly provide both individual and group instruction and support. Lessons are planned thematically, with ample opportunities for exploration and guided instruction. Physical development is enhanced through daily trips to our on-site playground and nearby playgrounds. Parent involvement is an integral part of the Spruce Street experience, and the communication between teachers, parents, and children ensures a strong community.

Ages: 2-5 years

Tuition: $14,350-$29,100

Hours: Morning Program

8:30 am-1:00 pm

Toddler (Acorns: 2-2.9 years)

T/TH or M/W/F

Preschool (Willows: 2.10-mid-3s)

3, 4, and 5-day scheduling options

Preschool/Pre-K (Maples: late 3s-early 4s)

3, 4, and 5-day scheduling options

Pre-K (Oaks: 4 turning 5 during school year)

5-day option only

Extended Day Options (separate fees apply)

Early Arrival: 7:30-8:30 am

Afternoon Stay & Play 1:00-3:30 pm

Enrichment Activities 1:00-3:30 pm

Late Day: 3:30-4:30/5:30 pm

Application deadline for the 26-27 school year is January 15, 2026

Financial aid: Need-based

Admissions Open Houses:

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 9:00-11:00 am

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 9:00-11:00 am

Parents and children are welcome!

Elementary

AND Middle

The Advent School

15 Brimmer St.

Boston, MA 02108

617-742-0520 x 15

adventschool.org

Learn with Passion. Act with Courage. Change the World. The Advent School is a progressive, Reggio-inspired independent school for students in pre-Kindergarten through Sixth Grade. With outstanding academics, small class sizes, and a commitment to diversity and social justice, Advent empowers children to grow into confident and capable readers, writers, and thinkers.

Thematic learning is the foundation of the Advent experience, in which students learn through inquiry, collaboration, and hands-on exploration. By integrating subjects within an overarching theme, children ask meaningful questions, test ideas, and construct knowledge based on authentic experiences and research—building academic and critical thinking skills that stretch beyond grade-level expectations. We use ongoing observations and assessments to understand each child’s growth, and we define rigor as deep and meaningful learning, not just more work. Alongside core studies, Advent students enjoy art, library, music, physical education, science, Spanish, and yoga, all designed to honor multiple ways of learning and expression.

Community is woven into daily life. Through our Buddy Program, younger students are paired with older ones, forming lasting relationships through shared activities and play. After school, children can explore passions further through enrichment classes and private lessons.

At Advent, learning is joyful, purposeful, and connected—empowering students to imagine and shape a better future.

Grades: Pre-Kindergarten through Sixth Grade

Hours: 8:10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.with After School Enrichment Classes from 3:30-5:45 p.m.

Application deadline: Jan.15

Financial aid: Need-based aid is available.

Belmont Day School

55 Day School Ln.

Belmont, MA 02478

617-932-3889

Belmontday.org

From pre-k through grade 8, students’ love of learning is nurtured through hands-on, collaborative, interdisciplinary, and process-oriented work. Belmont Day’s faculty are experts at offering each student the right balance of challenge and support. Whether in a classroom or art studio, on a sports field or stage, they encourage students to bring their skills, experiences, and optimism to this important time of personal growth and learning. Graduates excel at their chosen high schools as caring leaders and confident self-advocates. Learn more about the school’s community of learners and leaders at an in-person Open House on Sunday, October 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or attend a virtual Open House on Saturday, November 15, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Register at www.belmontday.org.

Boston Children’s School

8 Whittier Pl.

Boston, MA 02114

617-367-6239

BostonChildrensSchool.org

Established in 1965, the Boston Children’s School has been bringing the joy of learning to children between the ages of 2.5 and 7 years of age for over 60 years. Located in the historic West End section of Boston, at Charles River Park, the Boston Children’s School attracts students from the greater Boston area and children from around the world.

The BCS curriculum is designed to be age appropriate. Children learn and play in small groups, in individual, intimate classroom settings, allowing the classroom teachers to know each child and their individual learning style. In addition to daily classroom activities, the Boston Children’s School offers Spanish, Yoga, sign language and music as part of its curriculum. All children have daily access to the private on-site playground. The Boston Children’s School also offers a “Summer-Fun-Program” to children between the ages of 3 and 7 years old starting in July.

Detailed information about the Boston Children’s School, its academic year and summer programs, are available on the BCS website at www.BostonChildrensSchool.Org. Please feel free to call BCS Director Judy Langer, at 617-367-6239 with any questions that you may have about the school.

Academic Year – September through June. Ages – 2.5 through 7 years old

Hours – 8:45 a.m. through 5 p.m., half day programs are available.

Early arrival at 8:15 a.m. and late stay until 5:30 p.m. also available.

Application Deadline: Jan.16.

Kingsley Montessori School

30 Fairfield Street,

26 Exeter Street

Boston, MA 02116

617-226-4900

kingsley.org

Kingsley Montessori School, located in Boston’s vibrant Back Bay, is a distinguished independent day school serving children from Toddler through Grade 6. Blending Montessori principles with innovative educational practices, Kingsley offers a personalized learning experience that nurtures each child’s unique strengths and curiosity. The school is committed to fostering academic excellence in a supportive environment, empowering students to meet—and often exceed—their personal best. Kingsley emphasizes progressive, inquiry-based learning that supports both academic and social development. Graduates are well-prepared for success in top independent and public schools. The school takes pride in its deep understanding of each student and its collaborative partnerships with families, cultivating resilient explorers, confident learners, and empathetic citizens. At the heart of Kingsley is its close-knit community—from the lasting bonds formed in Early Childhood and Elementary to the strong connections among teachers, students, and families. Whether during classroom moments, school events, or playdates, Kingsley’s warm and engaged community is a defining element of the school experience.

Accreditations: American Montessori Society, Association of Independent Schools of New England

Grade: Toddler–Grade 6

300 students

Established in: 1938

Average Student Teacher Ratio: 7:1

Class Size: 13–24, depending on grade.

For more information, please email [email protected], call 617-226- 4927, or visit kingsley.org.

The Newman School

247 Marlborough St.

Boston, MA 02116

671-247-4530

newmanboston.org

At Newman, we live our motto, “Heart Speaks to Heart.” Faculty relationships are the foundation of students’ intellectual exploration and personal growth. Our International Baccalaureate curriculum cultivates students’ abilities to think critically, ask questions, learn across disciplines, and develop research skills to thrive in college and become global contributors. Founded in 1945, located on Marlborough Street, in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, The Newman School serves students from grades 7-12 from Boston, surrounding towns, and 40 countries. We offer the only comprehensive boarding program in the city. Our students participate in activities and sports, pursuing their passions in the “education city,” and embrace Boston as their campus to engage in meaningful community service and countless activities. Students develop a global and community mindedness that enriches their ability to make an impact in the world. The warm and caring environment and small class sizes make Newman a place where students are seen and valued. valued. Register for a “coffee talk”in your neighborhood to learn more about Newman at newmanboston.org.

In-Person Open House

Sunday, October 26th

Middle School | 9AM – 11:30AM

Upper School | 12:30PM – 3:00PM

Notre Dame Academy, Hingham

1073 Main St,

Hingham, MA 02043 www.ndahingham.com

Notre Dame Academy (NDA) Hingham, an independent, all-girls Catholic school sponsored by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, prepares young women in grades 6 through 12 to become critical thinkers, lifelong learners, and open-minded leaders. As the first all-girls day school in Massachusetts established in 1853, NDA is a welcoming learning community that recognizes and cultivates each student’s distinctive promise and potential. With small class sizes which have a student to faculty ratio of 8:1 and a dynamic curriculum, including over 21 AP courses, the school’s distinguished faculty takes each girl on a deep dive into learning while building her confidence and resilience.

Whether competing on one of the 35 athletic teams or participating in one of more than 30 co-curricular activities and service opportunities, NDA encourages girls to challenge themselves in a nurturing environment. Billiart leadership programming shaped by St. Julie Billiart, founder of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, and early college counseling prepare young women for college and beyond (with 100 percent matriculation rate to four-year colleges and universities). NDA also boasts the power of an alumnae network of over 6000 strong, thoughtful women. NDA inspires hearts, minds, and voices so students are prepared to lead a life of purpose.

Please join us for one of NDA’s Open Houses this fall:

October 19 from 11-1:00 pm

November 13 from 6-7:30 pm

We will offer tours of the school, conversations with President Annemarie Lynch Kenneally and Principal Dr. Mary Merrigan as well as opportunities to speak with faculty, staff and current students.

Park Street School – Elementary

67 Brimmer St.

Boston, MA 02108

617-523-7577

www.parkstreetschool.org

Consider the best education for children, Toddler-Grade 6, in bright and sunny facilities in Beacon Hill! While our location is ideal, it’s our remarkable students, faculty, and families working together, forming close relationships that create a vibrant community where children thrive.

Grounded in Core Knowledge philosophy, children build strong foundations of knowledge in the early years – an approach foundational to developing critical thinking skills necessary for lifelong learning. Learning here is active! Whether it’s collecting field research in tidal pools, celebrating medieval festivals, or bringing Shakespeare to life on stage, children are “out of the chair” – making connections in and out of the classroom and between subjects. Learning is authentic and sets us apart. As a Christian school, we’re committed to guiding students in the formation of character and an understanding of God’s love for them. Connecting the mind and the heart – classroom learning and character education – is what makes Park Street School special.

Grades: Kindergarten-Grade 6 Tuition: $38,110-$41,260; $1,700-$6,650 additional for afternoon programs. Financial Assistance: Available for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 6, with limited availability for Preschool.

Hours: 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Grades 1-6; Kindergarten hours are M-TH 8:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.; Fridays 8:00 a.m.-noon with optional Kindergarten Enrichment, noon-3:00 p.m. After-school program, clubs, and private music lessons are available until 5:30 p.m.

Application deadline: Jan. 6 for priority for fall programs

St. John School

9 Moon St.

Boston, MA 02113

617-227-3143

www.sjsne.com

For more than 130 years, St. John School (SJS) has stood as a cornerstone of Boston’s North End, blending tradition with innovation in the heart of one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. Nestled along the iconic Freedom Trail, SJS provides students with an unmatched educational experience where history, culture, and community come alive every day.

Serving preschool through 6th grade, SJS offers a rigorous and well-rounded curriculum that prepares students for success. Italian language, music, art, gym, STEM, and the school’s innovative Tower Garden program ensure every child grows academically, creatively, and socially.

With Boston at our doorstep, the city itself becomes an extension of the classroom. Students explore through field trips, neighborhood walks, and immersive learning opportunities that connect lessons to real-world experiences. And in true North End spirit, every Wednesday brings a beloved tradition: authentic Regina Pizza—celebrating both community and the neighborhood’s rich Italian heritage.

Family engagement is at the heart of the SJS experience. Through the Family School Association (FSA), parents and caregivers unite the community with signature events like the Sweetheart Dance, Turkey Trot, and kickball tournaments. Teachers partner closely with families, ensuring each child learns in a supportive, positive environment where strong relationships thrive.

For more information, visit www.sjsne.com or contact Julianna Lopez-Picardi at [email protected].

High Schools

Boston College High School

150 Morrissey Boulevard

Boston, MA 02125

617-474-5010

[email protected]

Boston College High School

Where Young Men Become Leaders for a Changing World

Since 1863, Boston College High School has been forming young men of character, purpose, and conscience—grounded in Jesuit values and committed to serving others.

At BC High, students in grades 7–12 are immersed in a mission-driven community where leadership, faith, innovation, and justice are woven into every aspect of daily life. Through rigorous academics and the school’s Centers for Human Excellence, boys are challenged to think deeply, act courageously, and grow spiritually.

This is more than preparation for college. It’s preparation for life.

Whether serving their communities, exploring global perspectives, or leading in the arts, sciences, or athletics, BC High students are supported every step of the way by dedicated faculty, a strong brotherhood, and values that last a lifetime.

Graduates go on to transform industries, uplift communities, and lead lives of integrity. But before they change the world, they’re formed into good men—men ready to do what’s right.

BC High isn’t just a school. It’s a launchpad for lives that matter.

Discover what sets BC High apart.

Learn more and register for Open House on October 25 or December 7 at www.bchigh.edu

Malden Catholic

99 Crystal St.

Malden, MA 02148

(781) 322-3098

maldencatholic.org

Malden Catholic is a 7-12 codivisional, college preparatory high school. Sponsored by the Xaverian Brothers and guided by their spiritual values of simplicity, humility, compassion, trust and zeal, we inspire all students to lives of service, leadership and excellence. An inclusive community of faith, Malden Catholic nurtures enduring personal relationships and lifelong learning. The addition of a Middle School Experience (7th & 8th grades) and construction on MC’s new $30+ million building continues to move ahead of schedule with opening next Summer. Some highlights of the building include:

New 30,000 square-foot indoor turf for athletics

New 3,000 square-foot wellness center

New special classrooms for in-demand subjects including Financial Literacy, BioMedical Engineering and Robotics

New basketball and volleyball gymnasium, locker rooms and meeting rooms

18 new classrooms specifically designed for today’s students

Visit MaldenCatholic.org/admissions to learn more, view a walk-through of our new building and learn about our new division.

The Newman School

247 Marlborough St.

Boston, MA 02116

671-247-4530

newmanboston.org

At Newman, we live our motto, “Heart Speaks to Heart.” Faculty relationships are the foundation of students’ intellectual exploration and personal growth. Our International Baccalaureate curriculum cultivates students’ abilities to think critically, ask questions, learn across disciplines, and develop research skills to thrive in college and become global contributors. Founded in 1945, located on Marlborough Street, in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, The Newman School serves students from grades 7-12 from Boston, surrounding towns, and 40 countries. We offer the only comprehensive boarding program in the city. Our students participate in activities and sports, pursuing their passions in the “education city,” and embrace Boston as their campus to engage in meaningful community service and countless activities. Students develop a global and community mindedness that enriches their ability to make an impact in the world. The warm and caring environment and small class sizes make Newman a place where students are seen and valued. valued. Register for a “coffee talk”in your neighborhood to learn more about Newman at newmanboston.org.

In-Person Open House

Sunday, October 26th

Middle School | 9AM – 11:30AM

Upper School | 12:30PM – 3:00PM

Notre Dame Academy, Hingham

1073 Main St,

Hingham, MA 02043 https://www.ndahingham.com

Notre Dame Academy (NDA) Hingham, an independent, all-girls Catholic school sponsored by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, prepares young women in grades 6 through 12 to become critical thinkers, lifelong learners, and open-minded leaders. As the first all-girls day school in Massachusetts established in 1853, NDA is a welcoming learning community that recognizes and cultivates each student’s distinctive promise and potential. With small class sizes which have a student to faculty ratio of 8:1 and a dynamic curriculum, including over 21 AP courses, the school’s distinguished faculty takes each girl on a deep dive into learning while building her confidence and resilience.

Whether competing on one of the 35 athletic teams or participating in one of more than 30 co-curricular activities and service opportunities, NDA encourages girls to challenge themselves in a nurturing environment. Billiart leadership programming shaped by St. Julie Billiart, founder of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, and early college counseling prepare young women for college and beyond (with 100 percent matriculation rate to four-year colleges and universities). NDA also boasts the power of an alumnae network of over 6000 strong, thoughtful women. NDA inspires hearts, minds, and voices so students are prepared to lead a life of purpose.

Please join us for one of NDA’s Open Houses this fall:

October 19 from 11-1:00 pm

November 13 from 6-7:30 pm

We will offer tours of the school, conversations with President Annemarie Lynch Kenneally and Principal Dr. Mary Merrigan as well as opportunities to speak with faculty, staff and current students.

Walnut Hill School for the Arts

​12 Highland St.

Natick, MA 01760

walnuthillarts.org

Founded in 1893, Walnut Hill School for the Arts is located in Natick, Massachusetts, within the Boston metropolitan area. As one of the premier boarding and day schools in the United States, the School provides an immersive and intensive learning environment for talented arts students in Grades 9-12 and in Postgraduate Studies. With areas of focus in Music, Dance, Theater, Visual Art, and Writing, Film, and Media Arts, combined with a comprehensive academic curriculum, students from around the world are able to hone their crafts and engage in transformative experiences with professional artists and instructors from Boston Ballet, the New England Conservatory of Music, and other major arts institutions. Walnut Hill alumni include many internationally recognized actors of stage and screen, Pulitzer Prize-winning writers, and musicians and dancers at a number of the world’s top performing arts institutions and ensembles. Walnut Hill seeks to cultivate a spirit of inclusivity and multiculturalism by weaving diverse curriculum, programming, and practices into the academic, artistic, and social fabric of the school. Visit walnuthillarts.org for more information.