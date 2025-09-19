West End Museum Celebrates History of Old Howard Theatre

Special to the Sun

The Old Howard Theater has a famous (and infamous!) legacy within Boston’s dramaturgical history. The building began in 1841 as a tentstyle tabernacle for the Millerite sect, a group that prophesied the world’s end in 1844. When the prediction failed, the property was sold and transformed into the Howard Athenaeum, opening in October 1845. A devastating fire in February 1846 destroyed the structure, which was then rebuilt using Quincy granite in a striking Gothic Revival design, and reopened in October 1846.​

With innovations like cushioned seats and tiered orchestra, balcony, and box pricing, the Howard quickly became a cultural pillar in Boston. It hosted everything from Shakespeare and Italian opera (including Verdi’s ‘Ernani’ in 1845-46) to performances by celebrities like Sarah Bernhardt and the infamous John Wilkes Booth.

In 1853, Sarah Parker Remond, a Black abolitionist, was unjustly ejected for refusing to sit in a segregated section. She sued, won $500 in damages, and secured the theatre’s mandate to integrate—marking one of the first anti-discrimination legal victories in the U.S.

By 1869, the theater continued reinventing itself—embracing vaudeville and, soon after, burlesque, eventually earning the nickname “Old Howard.” Legendary acts graced its stage: Gypsy Rose Lee, Fanny Brice, Sophie Tucker, Ann Corio, Abbott & Costello, W.C. Fields, Jackie Gleason, Jerry Lewis, Marx Brothers, and even live boxing events with champions like Rocky Marciano.

The theater’s increasingly risqué burlesque caught the attention of Boston’s Watch and Ward Society, leading to police raids and indecency charges filed in 1953, resulting in its closure and denied license renewal. On June 20, 1961, the Old Howard suffered a suspicious fire and was demolished in 1962, making way for the new Government Center and City Hall Plaza

Though only a few artifacts (though many memories!) still survive today, you can join the West End Museum on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. for “The Old Howard Theater: From Virtuoso to Vaudeville and Vice” to honor the indomitable spirit and the audacious legacy of the Old Howard Theatre! This one-of-a-kind performance will feature inimitable vocalist Dan Gabel, with Josiah Reibstein and the Hubtones, paying homage to the unforgettable acts that once graced its stage, and give you an intimate look at the always fascinating, sometimes surprising, and occasionally sordid stories behind the theater’s history—you won’t want to miss it!

Tickets available at https://thewestendmuseum.org/, or on Eventbrite. Seating is limited, and this performance is only for age 21+.