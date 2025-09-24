Boston Residents to Participate in the37th Annual Jimmy Fund Walk Presented by Hyundai

Special to the Sun

Pamela Ahmad, Meghan FitzGerald and Walk Hero Thayer Herr will join thousands in the iconic fundraising walk for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer research and care

Ressidents from Boston totaling 241 will participate in the 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 5.

Sean Pruneau, Sarah Brown, Alyssa Gold, Ting Bao, Alissa Skavish, Colleen Baird, Celia Speth, Andrew McCawley, Lynn Capulong, Emily Treveloni, and 231 other Boston residents, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk will aim to raise $9.5 million this year in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer.

Thayer Herr, age seven, will participate as a Jimmy Fund Walk Hero. Walk Heroes are Dana-Farber patients who provide inspiration and motivation to walkers along the course. Heroes are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk teams who walk in their honor. Thayer was diagnosed with Langerharis cell histiocytosis. He is matched with his family’s team Thayer the Cancer Slayer.

“I love the Jimmy Fund Clinic because they took good care of me,” Thayer says. “They helped me become a cancer survivor!”

“For 36 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has been a cornerstone of support for lifesaving cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber,” said Caitlin Fink, vice president of The Jimmy Fund.

“Every participant contributes directly to advancing lifesaving research and critically important cancer care. Walk Day is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of hope and the shared commitment of the Jimmy Fund community.”

One Walk, Four Distances, For All Cancers

The Jimmy Fund Walk takes place along the famed Boston Marathon® course, and participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K walk (from Dana-Farber’s Longwood Medical Campus); 10K walk (from Newton); Half Marathon walk (from Wellesley); and Marathon walk (from Hopkinton). Walkers who prefer to participate virtually can complete their chosen distance from any location.

Whatever route participants choose, they will be supported by hundreds of volunteers and treated to refueling stations with refreshments throughout the course. Walkers will be motivated by poster-sized photographs of Walk Heroes that appear along the course as inspiration. All routes will conclude at the Jimmy Fund Walk Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric at Boston Common, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Street. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk day.