55 Bus Route Coalition Collecting Petition Signatures to Lobby for Extended Service

By Dan Murphy

The 55 Bus Route Coalition is collecting petition signatures in support of getting longer hours implemented immediately on the 55 line.

​“Fenway residents overwhelmingly want to see longer hours for the 55 bus,” said Jamie Culbertson, a Fenway Forward (formerly Fenway CDC) community organizer who facilitates the 55 Bus Route Coalition. “We hope our petition can capture that neighborhood support as we advocate to the MBTA to implement a longer schedule.”

​The MBTA suspended service on the 55 bus route when the pandemic hit. Service on the line was later restored in June 2021, although the daily hours were reduced to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from the previous hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The last stop on the line was also changed to Copley Square from Park Street at that time.

​The 55 line could see its hours of operation expanded, including during weekday peak hours, while connecting the West Fenway neighborhood to Copley Station, however, as a component of the MBTA’s ongoing Bus Network Redesign program.

​Visit https://c.org/GfhRns8bNJ. to sign the petition.

​To learn more about the 55 Bus Route Coalition, email Jamie Culbertson at [email protected].