BPPA Block Party Celebrates First Responders and their Families for a Day of Fun and Festivities

Special to the Sun

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association and their families took over Lansdowne Street on Sunday, September 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a day of BPPA appreciation. The BPPA Block Party was created by Mittcom, the Lyons Group, and the BPPA to give thanks and recognize the hardworking men and women who make up the BPPA.

Hundreds of BPPA members and their families were in attendance for the inaugural event, which included live music, food, and games. Lansdowne Street was closed to the public for this special event, which featured:

• Family Fun Zone:

• Carnival games, caricatures, balloons, face painting

• Snow cones, cotton candy, pretzels, popcorn

• Bites

• Pizza Station at Game On

• Reuben Egg Rolls at Lansdowne Pub

• Bleacher Dogs at Bleacher Bar

• Grill Zone

• BBQ Ribs

• Hot Dogs

• BBQ Chicken

• Black Bean Burgers

• Music

• DJ Jessica at Game on from 11a-3p

• Line Dancing at Loretta’s Last Call from 11a-3p

• DJ Trizz at Bleacher Bar from 11a-4p

• Run for Covers at Bills Bar from 11a-3p

• Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room at Lansdowne Pub from 2-4p

• Sweets

• Mini Apple Fritters from Back Door Donuts

• Whoopie Pies

• Candied Apples

• Apple Cider Donuts

There will also be access to the outfield at Fenway Park for the families to be on the field of the historic ballpark. Opening remarks will take place from 11:30a until noon where sponsors will speak and BPPA President Larry Calderone will welcome families.

Sponsors of this year’s event include: Subaru of New England, Mittcom, Kings, Gordon Food Services, Needham Bank, Budweiser, Game On, Bleacher Bar, Loretta’s Last Call, Back Door Donuts, Bill’s Bar, and Lansdowne Pub.