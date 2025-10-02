News in Brief

Free playdate set for Oct. 4 at The Advent School

The Advent School, located at 15 Brimmer St., will host a free, family-friendly playdate on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10-11:30 a.m.

​Kids can explore the school’s library, get creative in the beloved Atelier, and run around on the amazing playground—little siblings are welcome, too. It’s also a wonderful way for parents in the area to meet and get to know each other while discovering more about Advent’s progressive, Reggio-inspired approach to PreK–Grade 6 education.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 9 to Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual Spaghetti Dinner will take place 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, in the grand ballroom of the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel, located at 138 St. James Ave. This year’s event is called ‘At the Table Together.’

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to reserve a seat for the event, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

Fall Cleanup of Peters Park set for Oct. 12

Friends of Peters Parks is organizing a Fall Cleanup on Sunday, Oct. 12, at noon at the park (meet in the field next to the dog park).

​Volunteers of all ages and skills are welcome to come pitch in raking leaves and clearing trash in preparation for the fall, and if so desired, they are welcome to bring their own gardening gloves.

​Donations in support of the park can also be sent to: Friends of Peters Park, P.O. Box 181137, Boston, MA 02118, or by visting www.peterspark.org.

‘Night(mare) in the Stacks ‘ event coming Oct. 31 to Copley BPL

The Boston Public Library Fund has announced the return of ‘Night in the Stacks,’ now transformed into ‘Night(mare) in the Stacks: Celebrating Boston’s Spooky Stories.’

For the first time, the evening will take place on Halloween night—Friday, Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight—at the Central Library in Copley Square. The event is hosted by the Emerging Leaders, young Bostonians dedicated to supporting the Library’s crucial role in the city.

Guests will step inside the historic McKim Building and discover a one-of-a-kind celebration where they can explore every haunted corner. Tickets include an open bar; curated small plates and desserts; live music and dancing; tarot card readers and a wandering haiku poet; and exclusive access to the BPL’s new exhibition, ‘Revolution! 250 Years of Art + Activism,’ which opens just days before the event, as well as a tax-deductible donation to the Boston Public Library Fund.

Proceeds from Night(mare) in the Stacks support the Boston Public Library’s free programs and services, empowering learners of all ages and backgrounds across the city.

Tickets are available now, with prices increasing as Halloween approaches. Visit www.bplfund.org/nits to learn more and purchase your tickets.

Charlesgate Farmers Market Open Sundays

The Charlesgate Farmers Market returns this summer to Charlesgate Park. The market will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until October 12 under the Bowker Overpass at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and Charlesgate West with easy access from the communities of the Back Bay, the Fenway and Kenmore Square.