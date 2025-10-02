Vibrant Harvest Festival and Auction Returns Nov. 13

Special to Sun

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will host the Harvest Festival & Auction on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at WLP’s welcoming space on 67 Newbury St.

This festive evening brings neighbors and friends together to enjoy a delicious harvest of seasonal dishes, wine, and craft beers while supporting their local community. Attendees can bid on a wide array of Silent Auction items – from sports tickets and fine dining to unique local experiences – and shop an art gallery filled with beautiful works created by WLP guests.

The event celebrates two organizations committed to strengthening the social safety net and uplifting those most in need. WLP provides nutritious meals, advocacy, housing support, and essential services to more than 2,300 women each year. NABB, a cornerstone of Back Bay life since 1955, works to foster a vibrant neighborhood and, through its Homelessness Task Force, promotes understanding and solutions for homelessness in the city.

Enjoy food, drinks, and spirited bidding, while making a tangible impact at this year’s Harvest Festival & Auction. Tickets and sponsorships are available at womenslunchplace.org/nabb.