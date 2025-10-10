Boston Public Market kicks off 10th annual Harvest Party with arrival of Boston’s official pumpkin on Oct. 14

On Tuesday, October 14 at 12:00 PM, the Boston Public Market (BPM) will launch its 10th anniversary year in grand style with the arrival of the Official Pumpkins of Boston — giant gourds delivered by forklift from Market vendor Red Apple Farm. This beloved annual tradition marks the start of BPM’s annual Harvest Party, the Market’s signature fundraising event, taking place on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Happy 10th BPM!

About The Pumpkins

This year’s colossal pumpkins come from the fields of Art Kazenski of Irving, Massachusetts, and are generously donated by Boston Public Market vendor Red Apple Farm of Phillipston, Massachusetts. Each year, the arrival of these pumpkins delights visitors of all ages and sets the stage for the Market’s most festive season.

Everyone is invited to gather on the plaza to watch the live unveiling and unloading of Boston’s official pumpkins, a photo-worthy moment that has become a Boston fall tradition.

About Boston Public Market’s Harvest Party

The Harvest Party returns on Thursday, October 16, 2025, marking a major milestone: 10 years of loving local. This year’s event promises an unforgettable evening filled with tastings from Market vendors, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and whimsical birthday surprises. Guests will also enjoy festive fall decor and special activations, including celebratory moments honoring a decade of impact.

While the Harvest Party is a joyful evening of food and fun, it also plays a critical role in sustaining the Market. As the nonprofit steward of a year-round public market, Boston Public Market depends on the event to raise vital funds for its “Market on a Mission,” which subsidizes rent and supports local food entrepreneurs, hosts educational programming in the Market and throughout the community, expands access to healthy food for Boston-area residents, and strengthens partnerships to sustain New England’s culinary bounty.

“Reaching our 10th birthday is a powerful reminder of how much the Boston Public Market has grown in a decade,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market. “The Harvest Party not only celebrates our community, it also ensures the Market can continue to support local farmers, food makers, and small businesses for the next 10 years and beyond.”

Tickets start at $50 and are available now at bostonpublicmarket.org/harvestparty.

About The Boston Public Market

The Boston Public Market is an indoor, year-round marketplace in Downtown Boston featuring 30 New England food producers and artisans housed under one roof offering fresh foods, prepared meals, crafts, and specialty items. Residents and visitors alike can find seasonal, locally sourced food from Massachusetts and New England, including fresh produce, meat and poultry, eggs, dairy, seafood, baked goods, specialty items, crafts, and prepared breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Everything sold at the Market is produced or originates in New England, as the seasons allow. As a non-profit organization, the Boston Public Market Association is a “Market on a Mission” to nurture local entrepreneurs, educate visitors on the importance of a resilient and equitable food system, celebrate the bounty of all of New England, and cultivate a diverse community around food.