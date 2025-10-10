BVHDC announces virtual public hearing for Oct. 14

The Bay Village Historic District Commission (BVHDC) has issued a notice for its upcoming virtual public hearing to be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.. The hearing will address applications for Certificates of Design Approval, reviews of architectural violations, and other commission business.

The meeting will be held virtually; in-person attendance is not available. The public can participate via Zoom at https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1603164349 or by calling +1 646-828-7666 and using Meeting ID 160 316 4349. Written comments or questions can be submitted to [email protected].

Design Review and

Administrative Approvals

The agenda includes the ratification of the September 9, 2025, meeting minutes.

The main Design Review Hearing will consider one application for a Certificate of Design Approval:

19 Cortes Street (App # 26.0247 BV): Proposed work is to install a new roof deck. Applicants or their representatives are required to attend this portion of the hearing.

A series of applications have been delegated to commission staff for Administrative Review/Approval and will be formally ratified at this hearing. These projects involve ordinary maintenance, repair, or replacement, and applicants do not need to appear. Approved work includes:

Masonry and Repair: Emergency repair and repointing at 6 Edgerly Place and 20 Shawmut Street , exploratory work at 22-24 Piedmont Street , and repair of a side wall at 20 Shawmut Street.

Window and Door Replacement: Replacing non-original windows with black fiberglass windows at 46 Fayette Street , 48 Fayette Street , and 20 Shawmut Street. Replacing a non-original door at 19 Fayette Street, Unit 5 , and a deteriorated french door at 20 Shawmut Street.

The meeting is projected to adjourn at 5:00 p.m.