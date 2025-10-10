Chowderfest returns to Downtown Oct. 25

The Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA), in partnership with Conventures, is excited to announce the return of Chowderfest on Saturday, October 25, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Downtown Crossing. This can’t-miss fall tradition is entirely free and will welcome thousands of guests to savor Boston’s most beloved autumn dish: chowder.

Chowderfest brings together some of the city’s top restaurants and chefs, each serving up their own take on the classic New England favorite. Guests can register online or on-site, and vote for their favorite sample, all while enjoying great entertainment in the lively heart of downtown Boston. The event will follow the Doggone Dog Festival earlier in the day, creating a full day of family-friendly fun, community spirit, and local flavor.

“Chowderfest is more than a tasting event—it’s a celebration of Boston’s culinary traditions and our vibrant downtown community,” said Michael Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Alliance. “We are thrilled to welcome thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy this new fall tradition, and, of course, to enjoy the chowder that has helped make our city so famous.”

Event Details

• What: Chowderfest

• When: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Where: 425–431 Washington St, Boston, MA 02108

• Host: Downtown Boston Alliance

• Organizer: Conventures

• Cost: Free

• Site: https://bostonchowderfest.eventbrite.com

• Register: Available online at https://bostonchowderfest.eventbrite.com

Restaurant enrollment is now underway, and interested restaurants must contact the event organizers to be registered. Restaurants will be compensated for their time. Musical talent will be announced in the weeks ahead.

For more information, please contact Chandler Pettigrew at Conventures at [email protected]

The Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA), formerly known as the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, was created by property owners committed to achieving the district’s full potential as a premier and vibrant destination. Our mission is to significantly improve the experience of all who live, work, visit, go to school, or shop in the 34-block, 100-acre DBA service area by providing supplemental services to keep the district clean, safe, and vibrant while catalyzing an energetic and thriving business climate and serving as the neighborhood’s voice and advocate.