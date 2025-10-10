Federal paper checks have ended, here’s what you need to know

On September 30, 2025, the U.S. Treasury discontinued federally issued paper checks and is moving to digital payments. Federal benefit recipients who still get paper checks WILL NOT be automatically switched to a debit card or direct deposit. To help residents make the switch, we’ve created a quick how-to guide to help residents make the transition. Take action today to make the change!

Do you or does someone you know still receive paper checks?

Individuals must enroll in direct deposit or sign up for a Direct Express Card® to receive their federal benefits electronically (this includes social security, tax refunds, disability benefits, and all federally paid checks). This change does not impact paper checks at the state or municipal level. Direct Express Card is a prepaid debit card sponsored by the U.S. Treasury.

What are my options?

Direct Deposit – To sign up for direct deposit using your existing bank account (checking or savings), visit Go Direct at godirect.gov/gpw/ sponsored by the U.S. Treasury.

Do you need a bank account? – If you need a bank account and would like help or instructions to open an account, contact [email protected].

Direct Express Card – To sign up for the Direct Express Card, visit Go Direct at godirect.gov/gpw/ sponsored by the U.S. Treasury, OR call the U.S. Treasury Electronic Payment Solution Center at 1-800-967-6857 or 1-877-874-6347.

Call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or contact the federal agency that provides your benefits directly.

For more information, visit https://www.boston.gov/news/federal-paper-checks-have-ended-heres-what-you-need-know