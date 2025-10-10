Make the most of the long weekend

The arrival of this long weekend means that the fall season is squarely upon us, the time of year that has special meaning for all of us in New England.

Although the weatherman (as of this writing) is forecasting a mixed weekend weather-wise, we urge as many of our readers as possible to partake of the simple pleasure of getting outdoors to enjoy the crisp, clean air and the autumn colors before the colder temperatures arrive.

A nice hike, whether along the shore of the Cape, or in the Berkshires or the mountains of northern New England — or even as nearby as the Blue Hills in Milton — provides an opportunity to enjoy the natural world, far away from the noise of our daily lives that will do wonders for our emotional and physical well-being.

One of our favorite things to do with our kids when they were young was to go apple-picking, which is in prime season at many farms that are a short drive from the city.

We’ve always viewed the Columbus Day weekend as the last chance to take a mental and physical break ahead of the freneticism of the upcoming holiday season — which will be here before we know it.

The tariff that really hurts

The latest tariff that has been imposed by Washington has begun to sting almost every American in our daily lives.

We are referring to the ritual of our morning cup of coffee.

Ever since the imposition of a 50% tariff on all goods from Brazil two months ago by President Donald Trump (who did so in a fit of pique over the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on charges related to Bolsonaro’s attempt to overthrow the government after Bolsonaro lost his bid for re-election), coffee prices — which already were trending higher because of bad weather brought about by climate change — have surged in recent weeks.

Before the 50% tariffs, Brazil had been the principal source of beans for our coffee addiction. But with the tariffs making the importation of Brazilian coffee beans all but cost-prohibitive, U.S. importers have turned to other sources around the world.

However, the immutable law of supply and demand inevitably has meant that every American today is paying more for our coffee addiction.

And as long as the 50% tariff on Brazil (with whom, by the way, the U.S. actually enjoyed a trade surplus) remains in effect, there will be no end in sight to the high cost of our daily Cuppa’ Joe.