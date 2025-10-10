New Asian food restaurant proposed for former Lir space on Boylston Street

A proposed Asian food restaurant is set to take over the space at 903-905 Boylston St., which was formerly home to Lir, according to an applicant who came before the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Licensing and Building Use Committee at its monthly meeting held virtually on Monday, Oct. 6.

​Attorney Russell Chin said like Lir before it, the proposed Zhu restaurant would span 7,000 square feet across the ground and first floors and the basement. Trash for the establishment would be stored in at least two locked dumpsters located in the back alley, added Attorney Chin, while deliveries would be made via a parking space in back of the business.

​The proposed restaurant isn’t seeking an alcohol license of any kind at this time, but Conrad Armstrong, committee chair, still advised the applicant they would be expected to return to the committee if they decide to change course on this.

​In another matter, the committee heard of Boston Tattoo Company’s proposal to expand from its existing location at 244 Newbury St. into the adjacent property at 242 Newbury St., which the business has acquired with plans for future expansion, according to owner Jason Zube.

​(Boston Tattoo Company also has two other outposts in Somervile and Medford, respectively.)

​Zube, who previously came before the committee at its Dec. 5, 2022, virtual meeting ahead of the business opening on Newbury Street, said that location had started with four tattoo stations before expanding to six stations today. The proposed expansion of the business into the adjacent storefront would allow the business to add another two or three stations, said Zube, who added that the business would keep the same hours as today.

“We want the flexibility to expand, not too much but enough,” said Zube.

Armstrong told both applicant he would inform them of NABB’s position on their respective application with the city (i.e. to oppose or not oppose them) “within the next week or so.”