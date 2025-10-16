Aquarium Offers Special Fall Discount for Homeschool Families

Special to the Sun

This fall, the New England Aquarium is offering discounted admission for homeschooling families to learn about the wonders of the ocean.

Every Tuesday through December 23, 2025, homeschool families have access to special ticket prices: $12 for children and $21 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Aquarium’s Reservations Department at 617-973-5206 daily between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. More information is available on neaq.org.

Included in admission, the Aquarium offers a variety of programs, presentations, and feedings each day:

• Guests can stop by an interactive educational space on the third floor called the Exploration Station, which offers both guided and self-led themed activities. Families can engage with sensory activities, pretend to be an Aquarium veterinarian, and spend some down time reading books.

• Join an educator along the exhibit path for an up-close experience with one of the Aquarium’s animal ambassadors. Learn more about the secret world of lobsters, local turtle species, or axolotls during animal encounters happening daily at 10:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

• Aquarium guests can enjoy daily presentations with the penguins, sea lions, harbor seals, and residents of the Giant Ocean Tank, including Myrtle the green sea turtle. Full schedule available here.

The Aquarium also has a host of fun and educational activities on its website that can engage young learners before or after a trip to the Aquarium. The activities help visitors explore the Aquarium more deeply, encourage content learning, and improve science skills as well as support math and literacy development.