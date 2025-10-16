City Honors New EMTs and Promoted Leaders at Faneuil Hall Ceremony

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu, alongside Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC), celebrated the graduation of 32 new EMTs and the promotion of seven EMS members in a ceremony held at Faneuil Hall. The graduates, all state-certified EMTs, successfully completed the Boston EMS Recruit Academy, an intensive training program that prepares recruits to deliver high-quality emergency care across the city. With this new class joining the ranks, Boston EMS continues to strengthen its 9-1-1 ambulance and dispatch services in response to growing demand.

“Congratulations to the newest class of EMTs,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “You are joining a community of first responders who represent the very best of public service. EMS is an essential link between our first responder agencies and healthcare providers, supporting our residents with skill and compassion, whether in moments of crisis or quiet care. Boston is deeply grateful for your dedication and commitment to keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

“Today, we proudly welcome a new generation of EMTs into the Boston EMS family,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley. “You’ve taken on a role that demands strength, skill, and deep compassion. Over the course of your training, you’ve responded to hundreds of real emergencies—gaining experience, earning trust, and proving yourselves time and again. With EMS call volume reaching record highs, your service is more vital than ever. You are stepping into this career at a critical time—and we need you. Boston needs you. Your badges may be new, but your commitment is already clear. We are proud of everything you’ve accomplished and honored to have you join our ranks.”

The Boston EMS Recruit Academy is a full-time, paid program featuring classroom instruction and field training that prepares EMTs for a range of life-threatening emergency situations including mass casualty events, active shooter incidents, hazardous materials exposure, and human trafficking response. During their training, the graduates collectively responded to over 4,700 9-1-1 calls, treating patients experiencing everything from cardiac arrest to childbirth, serious trauma (shootings and stabbings), and behavioral health crises.

“Congratulations to our promotees and new EMTs,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “By joining Boston EMS, you’ve taken on a vital role at the intersection of emergency care, public health, and public safety. You are often the first to respond in times of crisis, and your work ensures that every resident—regardless of background or circumstance—receives skilled, compassionate care. In a healthcare system shaped by inequity, your presence matters. Thank you for your service, your dedication, and your unwavering commitment to the people of Boston. It is an honor to serve alongside you.”

Boston EMS continues to expand access to EMS careers through its multi-pronged recruitment strategy. Notably, 12 members of this graduating class were part of the relaunched Cadet Program, an initiative that fully funds EMT training for aspiring public servants and opens pathways to fulfilling careers in emergency services.

“A few years ago, EMS systems across the country—including ours—faced a staffing crisis. But we refused to accept that future. Through targeted investment, strong partnerships, and a focus on inclusion, Boston EMS turned challenge into opportunity,” said Chief Hooley. “Programs like our Cadet Program and partnership with the Worker Empowerment Cabinet have removed barriers and created real pathways into public service. And with 20 department promotions this year alone—from Paramedics to Superintendents—we’re not just talking about progress. We’re living it.”

During the ceremony, the department also recognized the promotion of two individuals to the rank of Superintendent and five individuals to the rank of Deputy Superintendent. These individuals collectively contribute nearly 175 years of combined service and leadership experience to the department’s supervisory ranks.

Promoted to Superintendents:

• Thomas Finn: Field Operations

• William Lessard: Professional Standards

Promoted to Deputy Superintendents

• Sean Alexander: Field Operations

• Sharon Efstathiou: Shift Commander

• Paul Giannetti: Shift Commander

• Taishana Lewis: Community Initiatives & Services

• Elizabeth Rimas: Training & Quality Improvement

“Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement,” said Chief Hooley. “These promotions reflect not only your exceptional skill and dedication, but also the trust your colleagues and this department place in you. As leaders, your actions set the tone and standard for those around you—and your impact will be felt far beyond the walls of EMS, throughout every neighborhood we serve.”

Boston EMS is one of the busiest municipal EMS providers in New England, responding to more than 140,000 emergency medical incidents per year.