Massachusetts Announces Intention to Join the International Union for Conservation of Nature

Special to the Sun

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Massachusetts’ intention to join the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s largest and most diverse environmental membership network comprised of 1,400 governments and non-governmental organizations committed to global action on biodiversity conservation. The announcement was made in tandem with the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress, taking place from October 9—15 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Massachusetts is leading the way to a future where people and nature thrive. As the first states to announce our intention to join the IUCN, Massachusetts and California are standing firm by our commitments to lead the nation on biodiversity conservation,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. “The value of this work is undeniable—this will help us protect wildlife, strengthen our local economies, and really preserve what makes Massachusetts so special.”

Massachusetts and California would be the first U.S. states to join and become official members in 2026. Membership in the IUCN will deepen Massachusetts’ commitment to global action on biodiversity and climate. This follows the state’s recent announcement of nation-leading Biodiversity Conservation Goals for Massachusetts. As called for by Governor Maura Healey’s Executive Order No. 618, this ambitious, 25-year plan defines a whole-of-government approach to rebuild biodiversity and invest in nature to sustain our health and well-being, food security, and economy.

“Biodiversity is a key climate solution. By joining this network of global leaders at the forefront of tackling the climate and biodiversity crisis, we can collaborate, learn, innovate, and drive progress, both globally and right here in the Bay State,” said Massachusetts Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer.

“Massachusetts is proudly leading in harnessing the full potential of our natural world to improve the quality of life for all of our residents. Protecting our mountains, coastlines, and marshes is core to our tourism economy and the health of our communities. Being part of IUCN will help our state accelerate our work to make our communities safer, healthier, and better prepared for extreme weather,” said Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper.

“Massachusetts is proud to be recognized by the IUCN for our commitment to protect and restore nature for wildlife and people,” said Massachusetts Department of Fish & Game Commissioner Tom O’Shea. “Joining the IUCN will be a huge opportunity to elevate our work on the global stage. We look forward to building partnerships across boundaries, tapping into the knowledge and expertise of the IUCN network, and pursuing innovative approaches and cutting-edge solutions here at home.”

At the heart of New England, Massachusetts is known for its coastline, fishing ports, historic cities and towns, farms, and green rolling hills. The region faces mounting challenges from climate change, including coastal and inland flooding as well as increasing drought, which threaten both its ecosystems and the livelihoods of its communities.

By joining IUCN, Massachusetts will strengthen its capacity to address these challenges through access to a global network of conservation expertise and resources. Massachusetts’ collaboration through IUCN is expected to enhance ongoing initiatives in biodiversity conservation, restoration, and climate resilience. The partnership will also open avenues for Massachusetts to engage in international programs and strengthen its participation in international efforts to foster integrated approaches to environmental protection and community well-being.