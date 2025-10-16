MassDOT Breaks Ground on Bowker Overpass Replacement and Widening Project

Special to Sun

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has broken ground on construction on the Bowker Overpass Bridge Superstructure Replacement and Widening Project.

Originally constructed in 1964, the Bowker Overpass spans I-90, MBTA rail lines, and Ipswich Street, serving as a vital link for commuters and residents. The structure is currently in poor condition and lacks the capacity to support modern transportation needs. The project will address these deficiencies while introducing several key enhancements: redesigned traffic patterns at the Boylston Street and Bowker Overpass intersection; removal and relocation of the off-ramp over the Muddy River to Charlesgate West; extensive landscaping upgrades, including the planting of over 100 trees, 150 shrubs, and 3,500 perennials and ferns; and improved pedestrian and cyclist access to adjacent parklands and the Emerald Necklace, according to MassDOT.

​Construction began in September and will be carried out in seven phases. The initial phase (Stage 1A) is scheduled to continue through March 2026. Full completion of all seven phases is anticipated by Winter 2029.

​“This project isn’t just about concrete and steel, it’s about connection,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Upgrading the Bowker Overpass will make travel safer and more accessible for everyone, whether you’re driving, walking, biking, or taking transit. By removing the off-ramp over the Muddy River and restoring green space, we’re also giving this community back a piece of its parkland.”

​Throughout construction, traffic over the Bowker Overpass will remain open. Drivers should expect periodic lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-90, as well as parking restrictions and nighttime closures on Ipswich Street. MBTA rail impacts will be limited to non-peak hours. Pedestrian access will be maintained via at least one open sidewalk, with signage to guide foot traffic. Cyclists will be permitted to travel through the area as usual, either riding on the road or walking their bikes along the sidewalk.

​“I am excited to witness the culmination of years of hard work as MassDOT begins the regionally significant Bowker Overpass Project. This well developed and creative bridge reconstruction project – that is sensitive to park, bicycle, pedestrian, and neighborhood considerations – will benefit the Charlesgate neighborhood, neighborhoods along the banks of the Muddy River and well beyond,” said Sen. William Brownsberger.

​Likewise, Rep. Jay Livingstone said:“I am thrilled that MassDOT is starting this transformative project that will benefit every driver, biker and pedestrian that accesses the space. This project represents an important investment in the safety and accessibility of our community, and I look forward to seeing and enjoying the positive impact the roadway and park improvements will have.”

​For updates and additional information, visit the Bowker Overpass Project website: https://www.mass.gov/bowker-overpass-project.