News in Brief

Boston Civic Symphony to present Concert at Jordan Hall

The Boston Civic Symphony will present our first classical concert of its 101st season on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m., at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall in Boston. The opening concert will feature Amanda Harberg’s Solis for Orchestra, first debuted in 2015, followed by Brahms Double Concerto for Violin and Cello. The Double Concerto will feature the Boston Symphony’s fantastic soloists Sophie Wang (violin) and Mickey Katz (cello). After an intermission, the orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, also known as the Pathétique Symphony. The program is a demonstration of the Boston Civic’s signature contrasts of time and style, progressing from Harberg’s 21st century American voice to the European Romantic traditions of Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

For information on how to purchase tickets, please visit the orchestra’s web site at www.bostoncivicsymphony.org.

‘Night(mare) in the Stacks ‘ event coming Oct. 31 to Copley BPL

The Boston Public Library Fund has announced the return of ‘Night in the Stacks,’ now transformed into ‘Night(mare) in the Stacks: Celebrating Boston’s Spooky Stories.’

For the first time, the evening will take place on Halloween night—Friday, Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight—at the Central Library in Copley Square. The event is hosted by the Emerging Leaders, young Bostonians dedicated to supporting the Library’s crucial role in the city.

Guests will step inside the historic McKim Building and discover a one-of-a-kind celebration where they can explore every haunted corner. Tickets include an open bar; curated small plates and desserts; live music and dancing; tarot card readers and a wandering haiku poet; and

exclusive access to the BPL’s new exhibition, ‘Revolution! 250 Years of Art + Activism,’ which opens just days before the event, as well as a tax-deductible donation to the Boston Public Library Fund.

Proceeds from Night(mare) in the Stacks support the Boston Public Library’s free programs and services, empowering learners of all ages and backgrounds across the city.

Tickets are available now, with prices increasing as Halloween approaches. Visit www.bplfund.org/nits to learn more and purchase your tickets.

Harvest Festival & Auction returns Nov. 13

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) will host the Harvest Festival & Auction on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at WLP’s welcoming space on 67 Newbury St.

​The evening brings neighbors and friends together to enjoy a delicious harvest of seasonal dishes, wine, and craft beers while supporting their local community. Attendees can bid on a wide array of Silent Auction items – from sports tickets and fine dining to unique local experiences – and shop an art gallery filled with works created by WLP guests.

​Tickets and sponsorships are available at womenslunchplace.org/nabb.