City Grants Two New Liquor Licenses to Pair of South End Restaurants

By Sun staff

The City of Boston Licensing Board on Oct. 24 approved four new liquor licenses for restaurants in the city, including two all-liquor licenses for a pair of South End establishments: El Barrio Mexican Grill and Mondo, both in the 02118 zip code.

​“These zip code-restricted licenses awarded to local businesses will strengthen our neighborhoods, expand opportunities for business owners, and support the vibrancy of Boston’s communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a press release. “I encourage local businesses throughout the city to continue to apply and look forward to supporting these businesses as they continue to thrive and anchor our neighborhoods.”

​After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created: 195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years; 15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces; 12 transferable all alcohol licenses; and three all-alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton.

​In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses. During the summer, the Licensing Board approved 21 neighborhood restricted licenses and three community space licenses.

​“These new liquor licenses not only give residents and visitors more reasons to dine locally, but also contribute to a vibrant, welcoming neighborhood economy,” said State Rep. John Moran. “By supporting local businesses and expanding dining options, we are helping to create more jobs, attract visitors, and strengthen our community’s economic vitality.”

The four businesses approved last week, which also included an all-alcohol license for The Mix Vault in Roxbury, as well as an all-alcohol license for Bono Restaurant and Catering in East Boston, completed the application and community process prior to May 23, qualifying them for the second round of the allocation process.