Sen. Collins Backs Bill Expanding PAs’ Authority in Involuntary Treatment

Backs giving PAs expanded authority under Section 12 & 35 of State Public Health Law

Special to the Sun

Senator Nick Collins, a member of the Joint Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Recovery, recently submitted testimony in support of legislation that would expand the authority of physician assistants to initiate psychiatric holds and petitions under state law. His testimony emphasized the need to modernize the Commonwealth’s behavioral health system by empowering front-line clinicians and ensuring timely access to care.

The legislation, An Act enabling physician assistants to authorize psychiatric holds and ensure adequate training on their use, would expand the list of professionals permitted to initiate a psychiatric hold under Section 12 to include physician assistants (PAs). Senator Collins also urged lawmakers to extend this same authority to Section 35 of Chapter 123, allowing PAs to petition on behalf of individuals suffering from alcohol or substance use disorder.

“Physician assistants are highly trained medical professionals who are often the first to respond when someone is in crisis,” said Senator Collins. “Allowing them to initiate Section 12 and 35 petitions will save lives by reducing dangerous delays and connecting people to care when every minute matters.”

The bill also requires three hours of specialized training for any professional authorized to initiate a psychiatric hold, a provision Senator Collins praised as an important safeguard to ensure these assessments are carried out fairly, accurately, and with proper oversight.

Collins noted that expanding this authority will help fill critical gaps in behavioral health response, particularly in emergency departments and underserved areas where access to physicians and mental health specialists remains limited.

“Our communities are facing an unprecedented mental health and addiction crisis,” Senator Collins said. “We need every qualified clinician ready and empowered to act. Expanding Section 12 and 35 to include physician assistants is a practical, compassionate step toward getting people the help they need.”