Jazz Night, Games, and more at Newly Reopened West End Community Center

Staff Report

The newly reopened West End Community Center, located on Thoreau Path at 75 Blossom Court, welcomes neighbors back with a vibrant lineup of November events. Highlights include Jazz Night with Karin Parker & Friends on Thursday, November 7 at 6 p.m. Weekly programs are also underway, including Game Time on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m., Ask a Finance Friend with Guthrie Cook of Norseman Financial on Thursdays at 1 p.m., and Tech Help on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. The Center also hosts a MahJongg group on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, open to both players and beginners.

For more information, contact [email protected].