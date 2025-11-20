Transparency still Needed Despite MWRA Tabling Board Vote on CSO Plan

By Sun staff

Although the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) ultimately didn’t vote on the recently proposed Combined Sewer Overflows plan at its Nov. 19 board meeting, transparency is still being urged in the decision-making process going forward to allow the public to participate in the process.

​A few weeks ago, the MWRA and the cities of Cambridge and Somerville unveiled sewage control proposals that raised serious concerns regarding what public health and the Clean Water Act demand for the rivers. (CSOs are intentional outflows of sewage and rainwater discharged into rivers and streams during very wet weather, but during events called Combined Sewer Overflows, the amount of water coming through the system is more than the pipes can handle, especially during heavy rainfall, sending both the stormwater and the sewage into rivers and streams.) The Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA), the Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA), and the organization Save the Alewife Brook (StAB) all opposed the proposed plan, which was selected from more than 30 possible solutions presented at a online public meeting held on Sept. 25. The removal of the plan from the agenda for the MWRA’s Nov. 19 board meeting apparently came in response to the concerns raised.

​Despite this seeming coup, MyRWA is still encouraging the public to contact

Secretary Rebecca Tepper of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the MWRA board “demanding the highest level of CSO controls for the Mystic and Alewife and a transparent public process for deciding the plan that best meets the needs of our communities.”

​Visit https://mysticriver.org/csos?blm_aid=1259544 for more information.

Garden Club of the Back Bay holding Holiday Wreath Sale

The Garden Club of the Back Bay is holding its annual Holiday Wreath Sale.

Each holiday wreath is a one-of-a-kind creation, handcrafted with care by the dedicated volunteer members of the Garden Club of the Back Bay. When you place your order, you’ll choose your wreath size, ribbon style, and decorative theme—ensuring your wreath is as special as the season itself.

Each custom-made wreath costs $175 and comes fully decorated. The preorder window for ordering is Oct. 6 through Nov. 28, and pickup/delivery is slated for Dec. 2–4. Local delivery available in Back Bay, Beacon Hill, and the South End. Quantities are limited.

​Your purchase directly supports over $30,000 in annual tree care across the Back Bay—made possible entirely through the generosity of our wreath supporters.

Visit www.gardenclubbackbay.org/store to order.

WINTER FESTIVAL/HOLIDAY SHOPPING AT SoWa

Start the holiday season with art shopping at its best. This year, our much-loved Winter Festival begins at 11am on Black Friday, November 28th, Small Business Saturday, November 29th and SoWa Sunday, November 30th.

After that, First Friday Open Studios is December 5th, 5pm-9pm! And Winter Festival Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays continue through December 28th starting at 11am.

The spirit of the season is alive at 450 Harrison Ave, Boston.

For more info, visit sowaartists.com/events

Memorial for Mary Deissler set for Nov. 29 at Kings Chapel

A memorial service for Mary Deissler will be held on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. at Kings Chapel, with musical preludes beginning at 10:45 a.m. A livestream option will be available as well.

​Also, Mary’s family has begun a fund at the Boston Landmarks Orchestra to help support its mission of bringing free classical music everyone, including programs such as Music and Memory. Visit https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/ to learn more.

NSCS Jazz Concert Series returns Dec. 4 to Newcastle Saranac Community Studio

The NSCS Jazz Concert Series returns Thursday, Dec. 4, at the Newcastle Saranac Community Studio, located at 607 Columbus Ave. in Roxbury, in the heart of Boston’s historic Jazz Square. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert runs from 6:30–7:45 p.m.

This concert features Jesse Taitt, an exciting and dynamic pianist and composer. The evening promises a dynamic program of original compositions and reimagined jazz standards, delivered with Taitt’s signature energy and artistry.

Admission is $10 for students/seniors and $20 for general admission. Fenway Forward residents attend for free. Light snacks and soft drinks will be provided, and the venue is fully accessible. For ticket information, visit: bit.ly/4iaZ6gS

Author Llyon Woo on hand De. 10 at Union Church in South End

The South End Library Author Series welcomes Pulitzer Prize-winner Llyon Woo, who will discuss her book, ‘Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom,’ on Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Church Connection Room, 485 Columbus Ave., with its entrance off West Newton Street. (The free event will also be offered virtually.)

​A Cambridge resident, Woo won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for biography for this rich narrative of William and Ellen Craft, an enslaved couple who in 1848 traveled in plain sight from Macon, Ga., to Philadelphia, Pa., with light-skinned Ellen disguised as a disabled white gentleman and William as her manservant. Continuing to Boston, the Crafts are kept safe by the people of Boston when men are sent to arrest them.