Boston Parks Department brings Forever Young Program indoors for winter

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), is excited to announce the return of the Forever Young Program for older adults.

To keep seniors active, social, and warm all season, the free program is moving indoors to the Carter Playground Bubble.

Program Details

What: The program provides a welcoming indoor space for fun and fitness, featuring activities such as bocce, cornhole, walking, and weekly special events.

When: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

Duration: Starting January 7th and running weekly until March 2, 2026.

Where: Carter Playground Bubble, 709 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02118.

Attendance: Sessions are drop-in, and pre-registration is not required.

The program aims to encourage physical activity, mental well-being, and community engagement for older adults throughout the winter.