Next BBAC meeting set for December 10

The Commission will hold its next public hearing virtually on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m.

This hearing will only be held virtually and NOT in person. You can participate in this hearing by going to our Zoom Meeting or calling 646-828-7666 and entering meeting id # 160 801 3249. You can also submit written comments or questions to [email protected].

PUBLIC TESTIMONY BEGINS AT 4:30PM

DISCUSSION TOPICS

Violations Subcommittee – 4:30pm

VIO.26.1016 72 Commonwealth Avenue:

Violation: Unapproved masonry repairs at front facade.

VIO.26.1022 190 Commonwealth Avenue:

Violation: Unapproved masonry repairs at front facade.

VIO.26.1015 416 Marlborough Street:

Violation: Unapproved lattice wood enclosure at Marlborough Street.

VIO.26.1014 345 Beacon Street:

Violation: Unapproved masonry work at front facade, and unapproved removal of tree and landscape work at front garden.

Design Review – 5:00pm

Ratification of 10-8-2025 and 11-12-2025 Public Hearing Minutes

APP # 26.0499 BB 18 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE:

Proposed Work: At rear parking court install steel gate.

APP # 26.0487 BB 302 BEACON STREET:

Proposed Work: Request to amend the Commission’s 2023 approval that required the replacement of the existing stonework below the front facade’s first story windows with brick. The applicant seeks to retain the existing stonework in place.

Administrative Review/Approval

APP # 26.0437 BB 226 BEACON STREET: At front facade remove area of non-historic veneer at lower-level to investigate survival of historic facade.

APP # 26.0430 BB 310 BEACON STREET: At roof replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind.

APP # 26.0464 BB 519 BEACON STREET: At roof replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind.

APP # 26.0378 BB 443 BOYLSTON STREET: At front facade replace existing wall sign.

APP # 26.0488 BB 647 BOYLSTON STREET: At front facade replace existing wall signs.

APP # 26.0466 BB 665 BOYLSTON STREET: At front facade replace existing awning.

APP # 26.0431 BB 43 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At rear elevation repaint existing fire escape black.

APP # 26.0458 BB 122 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At roof remove existing deck and replace black rubber membrane roofing in-kind.

APP # 26.0440 BB 123 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Repair slate roof.

APP # 26.0442 BB 179 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade repoint masonry.

APP # 26.0455 BB 320 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade and rear elevation repair existing fire escapes.

APP # 26.0484 BB 329 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: At front facade replace garden-level non-historic door with wood entry door.

APP # 26.0480 BB 333 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE: Replace seven, sixth-story one-over-one non-historic wood windows in-kind.

APP # 26.0482 BB 14 HEREFORD STREET: At rear elevation repair existing fire escapes.

APP # 26.0475 BB 103 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At front facade and rear elevation repair existing fire escapes.

APP # 26.0439 BB 122 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Repair fire damage at roof and roof deck.

APP # 26.0432 BB 137 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Replace seventeen, ninth-story non-historic windows with wood six-over-six true-divided light windows.

APP # 26.0462 BB 182 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear elevation replace three, fourth-story two-over-two wood windows in-kind.

APP # 26.0435 BB 290 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At roof rebuild existing chimney.

APP # 26.0483 BB 396 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At front facade replace three second-story one-over-one non-historic wood windows in-kind.

APP # 26.0495 BB 407 MARLBOROUGH STREET: At rear elevation repair existing fire escapes.

APP # 26.0436 BB 451 MARLBOROUGH STREET: Remove and reinstall pavers as part of building waterproofing project.

APP # 26.0489 BB 28 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade install awnings at first story windows.

APP # 26.0421 BB 343 NEWBURY STREET: At front facade replace existing blade sign and install window signage.

Advisory Review

APP # 26.0398 BB 124 BEACON STREET:

Applicant: Jahan Mohebali

Proposed Work: At roof renovation of the existing headhouse and installation of deck.

Staff Updates

Projected Adjournment – 6:30pm