Vigil honors Cocoanut Grove victims as Memorial Committee seeks final funds

Community members, descendants, and local leaders gathered on Piedmont Street this past Saturday, Nov. 29, to mark the 83rd anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Fire. The solemn vigil honored the 490 lives lost in the 1942 tragedy, which remains the second-deadliest fire in American history.

While the gathering served as a tribute to the victims, survivors, and first responders, it also highlighted a final push to complete the permanent memorial at the site. The Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee announced that the official dedication, initially hoped for earlier, is now scheduled for May 2026.

Despite successfully raising $725,000 and beginning fabrication on the granite and glass structure, the project faces a funding gap of approximately $128,000 due to unexpected excavation costs at the Statler Park site.

“We’re inches from the goal line,” said Mike Hanlon of the Memorial Committee, noting that the warmer weather in May will allow for a proper unveiling of the monument, which features the engraved names of every victim. The committee continues to seek donations to close the funding gap and finally raise this “Phoenix out of the Ashes.”

For more information or to donate, visit cocoanutgrove.org.