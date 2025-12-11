News in Brief

Gibson House Museum to hold Holiday Open House on Dec. 14

The Gibson House Museum, located at 137 Beacon St., will offer its Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

​Come see the Gibson House Museum dressed in its holiday best. Families and visitors of all ages will learn about 19th-century Christmas traditions, enjoy light refreshments, and find a warm welcome from the winter weather.

A raffle to receive a holiday wreath, courtesy of the Garden Club of the Back Bay, will also be drawn at the end of the event.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per guest while children are admitted free of charge. Reservations are not necessary.

Boston Ward 4 Dems Holiday Party set for Dec. 16 at Kings Back Bay

Join the Boston Ward 4 Dems on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Kings Back Bay (10 Scotia St.) to celebrate the holiday season and the group’s successes in 2025.

​You can contribute to the party by bringing a baked dessert for the Annual BYODessert Competition, where once again, the tastiest baked item will be crowned; by contributing warm socks, gloves, mittens, and hats to the collection box; or by adding your favorite spices (unopened jars only please) to the group’s collection for the Boston Public Library/Greater Boston Food Bank Spice Bank.

​You can also donate to the part at: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ward4holiday25