City Council Hearings Identify Operational Issues within Boston Police Department

An analysis of 10 months of Boston City Council hearings reveals that city councilors have repeatedly and consistently raised concerns about overtime spending, staffing levels, crime lab operations and a discriminatory promotion system at the city’s police department.

An investigation by Boston University’s student newspaper, The Daily Free Press, revealed more than 200 instances of BPD-related concerns expressed during public meetings between Jan. 1, 2024, and Oct. 1, 2025. Nearly 1,000 hours of city council hearings and committee meetings were reviewed using artificial intelligence. Each instance was manually verified.

BPD did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Overtime spending exceeds budgeted levels

City Councilor Benjamin Weber said BPD overtime spending has exceeded its budget allocation for multiple fiscal years. In 2024, the department blew through its roughly $40 million overtime budget by about $50 million, according to council hearings.

Weber said the city council has oversight of BPD’s budget but does not impose a firm cap on overtime hours because of public safety needs, court requirements and security needs during special events.

Some overtime policies contribute to higher costs, Weber said, including a rule that provides a four‑hour minimum overtime payment for certain court appearances, even if officers spend only a short time before a judge.

“Some officers make $300,000 to $400,000 a year primarily from overtime,” Weber said.

Weber added that overtime rules are governed by collective bargaining agreements negotiated between police unions and the mayor’s office, which limit the council’s power to rein in spending.

Staffing levels contribute to overtime use

City Councilor Ed Flynn said staffing shortages drive overtime spending. At a May 2024 council meeting, police officials said an average of 131 officers leave the force each year and only 108 are hired, resulting in a net decline.

“Because of the significant staff shortages,” Flynn said, “we are forcing police officers to work mandatory overtime, consistently 16‑hour days.”

He said he has raised the issue during multiple budget cycles, citing concerns about officer fatigue and safety. The staffing shortfall requires the department to rely on overtime to maintain patrol coverage, according to statements made during hearings.

Crime lab leadership and processing delays discussed

Councilors also raised concerns about the operational capacity of Boston Police Crime Laboratory during hearings in 2024 and 2025.

The crime lab conducts DNA testing, rape kit analysis, firearms examinations and other forensic work used in criminal investigations.

During an April 2024 committee meeting, Flynn said the lab failed to test approximately half of all rape kits within the state‑mandated 30‑day timeframe during fiscal year 2023.

Flynn proposed a $1 million budget increase for fiscal year 2025 to fund staffing, fill the director position and purchase updated equipment. While the city council approved the funding, Flynn said at a September 2025 hearing that he had not yet seen measurable improvements.

“I’m not confident in the Boston Police Crime Lab and their leadership,” Flynn said during the hearing, citing the prolonged vacancy and delayed adoption of newer DNA testing methods used by other jurisdictions.

Federal court ruled promotional exams discriminatory

Testimony during a January 2025 Government Accountability, Transparency and Accessibility Committee hearing addressed the history of police promotional exams used statewide, including by BPD.

Retired BPD Detective Larry Ellison referenced a 2023 federal court decision that awarded more than $40 million to officers of color across Massachusetts. The court ruled that the exam used to grant promotions systemically penalized Black and Latino officers in violation of state anti‑discrimination laws.

The court found that the exams relied heavily on multiple‑choice testing that did not adequately measure supervisory skills, which produced statistically significant racial disparities. Judges also ruled the state had been aware of the disparities for years and failed to adopt available alternatives.

Ellison testified that concerns about retaliation discouraged some officers from reporting inequities or pursuing leadership positions, describing his own experience after becoming president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers.

City Councilor Henry Santana, chair of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, said the hearings underscore the importance of council oversight.

“Oversight isn’t about criticism, it’s about ensuring that policies, investigations and practices reflect fairness and integrity,” Santana said in a written statement. “We strengthen public safety when we address issues openly and work toward solutions that protect all residents.”

Kiran Rajamani is a student in the Boston University Journalism program. This story is a partnership between The Boston Sun and the Boston University Journalism program.