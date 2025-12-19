Keolis Hosts Annual North Pole Express Train Ride 

Special to the Sun

Keolis Commuter Services (Keolis), the MBTA’s operations and maintenance partner for the Commuter Rail, hosted Greater Boston-area children for a festive North Pole Express train ride on Saturday. Wearing pajamas and singing holiday songs, more than 1,000 children and their families embarked on a journey to the “North Pole” and back as part of a full afternoon of free holiday activities.

At South Station, guests were greeted with music and holiday decorations, while children were treated to snacks, gifts and activities, prior to boarding the decorated train. On board, elected officials and community leaders read books and led holiday sing-alongs. The return portion of the trip featured a visit from Santa Claus and his elves. Tickets for this invitation-only event were provided to families served by local nonprofit organizations (see full list below).

“All aboard! It was awesome to join the MBTA and Keolis on the annual ride to the North Pole with so many families. Thank you to the operators, staff and volunteers who made today possible and for helping us spread the holiday cheer,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

“The annual North Pole Express represents the true spirit of the holidays and making dreams come true, inviting children and their loved ones on an adventure to the North Pole aboard a train filled with treats, stories, and festive cheer. Not only is this a memorable experience for the families and communities we serve, but the employees that plan and participate truly embrace the spirit and enjoy seeing all the smiles on the faces of all that join us on this journey,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Thank you to Keolis and their elves who take great pride in hosting and organizing this wonderful event every year, bringing holiday cheer to so many families. And a big shoutout to Governor Healey, our participating MBTA Board Directors, and other State leaders for adding to the holiday magic and joining us on our trip to the North Pole as we wish everyone a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season!”

“Keolis’ annual North Pole Express event celebrates the magic of the holiday season, and I love the opportunity to enjoy this festive train ride with families from across our communities,” said John Killeen, Keolis CEO and General Manager. “We are grateful to the leaders who join us every year to make this day special for the nonprofit organizations and the hundreds of children who participate.”

Each coach car featured elected officials and community leaders as readers of Chris Van Allsburg’s classic “The Polar Express,” with other special guests attending the festivities, including:

• Governor Maura Healey

• Phil Eng, MassDOT Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager

• Thomas McGee, Chairman of MBTA Board of Directors

• Chanda Smart, MBTA Board of Directors

• Kevin Hayden, Suffolk County District Attorney

• State Senator Nick Collins

• State Representative David Biele

• State Representative Brandy Fluker-Reid

• State Representative Christopher Worrell

• Enrique Pepen, Boston City Councilor

• Henry Santana, Boston City Councilor

• Brian Worrell, Boston City Councilor

• Mela Bush, Co-Chair of Fairmount Indigo Transit Coalition

• Caitlin Allen-Connelly, Executive Director at TransitMatters

• Ryan Coholan, MBTA Chief Operating Officer

• Michael Rooks, MBTA Chief Railroad Officer

• John Killeen, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services

Keolis organized and sponsored the North Pole Express, working with many local nonprofit organizations to invite families with limited financial means to participate in this invitation-only event. Partnering organizations included:

• South Boston Neighborhood House

• The Home for Little Wanderers

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

• Children’s Friend and Family Services – Salem and Lynn

• Rosie’s Place

• Boys and Girls Club of Lynn

• Horizons for Homeless Children

• Family Independence Initiative

• Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester

• Community Connections of Brockton

• Fairmount indigo Transit Coalition

• Jack and Jill

• Keolis Commuter Services has operated and maintained the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s commuter rail system, the sixth largest commuter rail operation in North America, for over ten years. KCS is a subsidiary of Keolis North America (KNA), both headquartered in Boston, and employs approximately 2,500 people throughout the region. KCS and KNA are part of Keolis Group, an innovative global leader in transit services with more than a century of passenger transportation experience and operations in 13 countries.