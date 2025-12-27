Brighten Your January at the SoWa Art + Design District

Staff Report

Start the New Year in an artful way by visiting the SoWa Art + Design District at 450 Harrison Ave in the South End. Whether you are looking for an evening of culture or a Sunday of shopping, SoWa offers the perfect opportunity to brighten your January.

Kick off the month with First Friday on January 2nd from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. On the First Friday of every month, the district’s artists, galleries, shops, and showrooms open their doors to the public for an evening of inspiration. It is a chance to meet the artists in their element, view the latest gallery exhibitions, shop small, and dine at one of SoWa’s world-class restaurants. First Fridays are free, family-friendly, and plenty of parking is available.

The artistic experience continues all month long. The SoWa Artists Guild is ready to welcome you every Sunday of the year, starting at 11:00 am. In January, there are four opportunities to visit: January 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th.

Sunday visitors will be the first to see new works for the new year and experience the rewards of buying direct from the makers. Come explore the community and start your year with an art purchase that will brighten your days.