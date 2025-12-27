Co|So’s All Members Show: 2026 Opening Reception Set for Jan. 10

Special to the Sun

The Copley Society of Art (Co|So) is proud to present its first All Members Exhibition: 2026. Highlighted in the title, this landmark show is designed to celebrate the incredible talent and diversity within our artist community. This exhibition is a juried for inclusion show; every Co|So Artist who submitted is represented in the exhibit. Filling both the Upper and Lower Galleries on Newbury Street, this exhibition will offer a dynamic and vibrant overview of the organization’s artistic range, from classical techniques to contemporary innovations.

After the conclusion of the 2025 Holiday Small Works show, Co|So is thrilled to highlight our artist members on a larger scale; especially after welcoming 13 Emerging Artist Members last year. Curated by Co|So’s board and the dedicated staff, each piece on the wall sparks joy through color, style, medium, or all of the above. Co|So invites all members of the community to join us in celebrating this special kick-off to the new year. The exhibition will be launched with an Opening Reception on Saturday, Jan. 10, providing a festive atmosphere for artists, collectors and art appreciators to connect! The exhibition will be on view until Jan. 31, 2026.

The Copley Society of Art, the oldest non-profit arts organization in the United States, is dedicated to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive artistic community by promoting visual artists of all backgrounds and championing diverse creative voices. Through exhibitions, educational initiatives, and mentorship, we provide artists with opportunities to grow, connect, and thrive while engaging the public in meaningful creative experiences.