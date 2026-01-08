Proud of Our Mayor

As we were watching this past Monday’s inauguration ceremonies of city officials, and then listening to the inspiring Inaugural Address of Mayor Michelle Wu, it really hit home for us the extent to which Mayor Wu and our City Council embody the moment in which we are living.

Mayor Wu’s speech, though relatively short (about 20 minutes), starkly laid out in no uncertain terms the extent to which our democracy is under attack. Her clarion call to oppose the forces that threaten to destroy everything that our nation and our city have accomplished since our founding 250 years ago was more direct than anything that we hear from our tired and aging politicians in Washington, most of whom are more concerned about their own self-preservation than they are about the future of our country.

As the daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, it is obvious that Mayor Wu has both a firm grasp of the ideals that have made America great and a clear vision of what it will take to make Boston a model city as we enter the middle part of the 21st century.

We wish Mayor Wu the best as she embarks on her second term as our mayor, knowing fully well that her success will be ours.