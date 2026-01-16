Time Out Market Boston to Close in the Fenway

By Sun Staff

The culinary landscape of the Fenway neighborhood is bracing for a major shift following the recent announcement that Time Out Market Boston will permanently close its doors on January 23. Located in the historic 401 Park building—the former Sears, Roebuck & Co. warehouse—the 25,000-square-foot food hall has served as a primary anchor for the district’s revitalization since its debut in 2019. Reports from The Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal indicate that individual vendors were notified of the impending shutdown earlier this month, citing a combination of declining revenue and the persistent challenges facing large-scale dining concepts in a post-pandemic economy.

The departure of Time Out Market is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader transition for the 401 Park complex. The closure coincides with the upcoming exit of REI, another high-profile retail tenant that has anchored the building for years. These simultaneous departures highlight a pivot in the building’s identity under the ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which purchased the site in 2020. As the Fenway increasingly transforms into a global hub for life sciences and lab research, the ground-floor retail model that once thrived on heavy office foot traffic is being fundamentally reevaluated.

As the final day of service on January 23 approaches, the future of the massive space remains an open question. Local favorites such as Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood, Ms. Cluck’s Deluxe, and Union Square Donuts must now decide whether to relocate their operations or shutter their Fenway outposts entirely. While property management has not yet announced a successor for the space, the vacancy represents a critical moment for the neighborhood. The Fenway now faces a choice between maintaining its status as a public-facing dining destination or further specializing as a restricted-access life science campus, a move that could permanently alter the social fabric of the district.