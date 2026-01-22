RMV Unveils Redesigned Disability Placard to Improve Efficiency

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced the introduction of a newly redesigned Disability Placard, created to improve security, curb fraud, and expedite delivery. Current placards will remain valid until their expiration date.

The updated placard features several key improvements:

• A modern design incorporating the widely accepted universal accessibility logo

• Durable material embedded with security features to deter fraud

• Bilingual instructions in both English and Spanish

“This redesign reflects our commitment to improving services for residents with disabilities while modernizing our operations,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “The new placard is not only easier to read but also reflects current design standards nationally. I want to thank Registrar Colleen Ogilvie and the entire RMV team for their leadership on behalf of the people we serve.”

The RMV’s Medical Affairs division issues approximately 140,000 disability placards annually to qualified residents on a temporary or permanent basis. Previously, the placard production process was a multi-step, labor-intensive process. The new placards eliminate the need for individual lamination, cutting processing time by 25%.

“The updated design of the disability placard reflects the RMV’s ongoing commitment to accessibility and safety,” said Registrar Colleen Ogilvie. “I’m pleased that we can get the placards to customers sooner using a new and innovative process. As a reminder, disability placards are issued to an individual and are not transferable to family members or friends.”

While the disability placards will feature a new design, the application process, certification requirements, and parking benefits have not changed, and the placard remains valid for the time it is medically necessary. Residents will continue to provide medical certification of health condition(s) with their application. Once approved, residents will be able to park in designated accessible parking spaces and meters without paying fees or penalties when displaying the placard until such time as it is no longer medically necessary.

For more information, please visit mass.gov/RMV.

Statements of Support:

“Disability placards allow people with disabilities who need them to better access and independently navigate their communities. The words and images used in these highly visible placards matter. We applaud our colleagues at MassDOT for updating these placards to address concerns raised by the disability community and more efficiently provide the access to daily life that people with disabilities deserve.” – Allan Motenko, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office on Disability (MOD)

“The new disability placard is an important step forward in making Massachusetts a more accessible and inclusive state for everyone. By modernizing the placard system, we are improving accessibility and ensuring that people with disabilities have equitable access to the services, destinations and opportunities they rely on every day. I commend MassDOT for working alongside partners and stakeholders from this community on this milestone.” – Dr. Lisa Iezzoni

“It’s a huge honor to have this public domain icon now official in Massachusetts. As a parent of a child with disabilities, a professor for young designers and architects, and a citizen of our state, I look forward to making meaningfully accessible services for all of us.” – Sara Hendren, Associate Professor, Art + Design and Architecture, Affiliate Faculty, Health, Humanities, and Society, Northeastern University