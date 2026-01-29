Sen. Collins Reminds Residents of Options to Lower Tax Bills

Special to the Sun

With property tax abatement applications due by February 2, Senator Collins is urging residents to review their assessments and explore available tax relief options.

As deadlines for tax relief options approach, Senator Collins wants to remind residents that filing for a property tax abatement is an important tool available to homeowners who believe their property has been overvalued.

Each year, the City of Boston’s Assessing Department determines the assessed value of every property in the Cirt. That value is then multiplied by the city’s tax rate to calculate an individual homeowner’s annual property tax bill.

The City has stated that the average revaluation increased by about 2 percent city wide, but the neighborhoods of South Boston, the South End, Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan saw median increases closer to 10 and 12 percent.

This is happening while homeowners in wealthier neighborhoods like Beacon Hill and Back Bay are being undervalued substantially, resulting in a major tax cut for the wealthy.

“Homeowners deserve fair and accurate assessments, and residents deserve access to every tax relief option available to them,” said Senator Collins. “I encourage constituents to review\ their property assessments and file for an abatement if they believe their home is overvalued.”

Residents can find property tax abatement information and applications on the City of Boston’s website at properties.boston.gov, where detailed guidance and forms are available.

All applications must be submitted by February 2nd to be considered.

Residents who need assistance with filing a property tax abatement or understanding available tax credits and deductions are encouraged to contact Senator Collins’ office at 617-722-1150 or by email at [email protected].

Residents can also visit NickCollins.us for updates on upcoming virtual and in-person assistance sessions.