BLO does BPL

Daughter of the Regiment is coming to Copley library branch Saturday

Join Boston Lyric Opera for Opera on Tour: Daughter of the Regiment – a one-act English-language adaptation of Donizetti’s beloved comic opera about a girl who grows up in a military regiment. Three performers and a pianist will engage audiences through singing, staging, and narration in this interactive introduction to opera.

Opera on Tour: Daughter of the Regiment runs for approximately 45 minutes. Performances are friendly for all ages, but best for children aged 5-12. Experience how an opera comes to life through music, acting, and movement!

The tour schedule, which began on Wednesday will wrap up today and tomorrow at:

February 20

• Boston Public Library North End Branch — 10:30am

• Boston Public Library East Boston Branch — 3:30pm

February 21

• Boston Public Library Central Branch — 3:30pm

For more information, visit: https://blo.org/operaontour/