Co|So’s Patron’s Choice Exhibition 2026 on Display through March 7

Special to the Sun

After a long hiatus, The Copley Society of Art is excited to reintroduce the Patron’s Choice Exhibition. This show puts jurying in the hands of our Patron Members, a dedicated group within the Co|So community, comprised of art enthusiasts and collectors. This is more than just a group show; it is a celebration of the connection between artists and advocates. Directed by the collaborative passion of those who support the arts, the exhibition ensures that the works selected have an immediate and engaged audience.

The Copley Society of Art, the oldest non-profit arts organization in the United States, is dedicated to cultivating a dynamic and inclusive artistic community by promoting visual artists of all backgrounds and championing diverse creative voices. Through exhibitions, educational initiatives, and mentorship, we provide artists with opportunities to grow, connect, and thrive while engaging the public in meaningful creative experiences.