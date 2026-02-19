Neiman Marcus to Close Copley Place Location

By Sun Staff

Neiman Marcus will vacate its longstanding location at Copley Place (also the retailer’s sole Massachusetts outpost), making way for an incoming Italian marketplace, a Greek restaurant, and assortment of high-end shops, according to boston.com.

​On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Saks Global – the parent company of Neiman Marcus – announced it would close the flagship Back Bay store, amid reorganizing in bankruptcy court. Neiman Marcus was among the first retailers to move into Copley Place, soon after the mall was built in 1983. Saks Global will continue to have a presence in the Back Bay, however, at both Saks Fifth Avenue men’s store in Copley Place and its women’s store at the Prudential Center.

​The multi-story retail space at Copley Space will reportedly become home to Miami-based Italian marketplace, Casa Tua Cucina; Estiatorio Milos, a Greek seafood restaurant; and a number of high-end retailers, including Dolce & Gabbana. Construction is expected to get underway later this year, and the project will be rolled out in several phases.