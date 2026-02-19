News in Brief

Author talk with Virginia Pye on Marriage and Other Monuments

Tuesday, February 24, 7-8pm, First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough St, Boston

A story of race, politics, and marriage. Come hear author Virginia Pye discuss her latest book, “Marriage and Other Monuments.” Learn more and reserve a spot on Eventbrite. https://tinyurl.com/FCBVirginiaPye. Copies of the book will be for sale by Trident Booksellers.

South End Library Author Series continues with Bruce Coffin on Feb. 25 at Union Church

The South End Library Author Series will feature Bruce Coffin, a retired Portland detective sergeant and FBI consultant, discussing his latest book, ‘Bitter Fall’ on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Connection Room at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave., (access from Newton Street), followed by refreshments and book signings at 7:30 p.m.

Book sales will be offered by Parkside Booksellers at this free event; come in person or attend virtually.

For virtual link email [email protected] to receive the Zoom info. Friends of the South End Library subscribers will receive the Zoom link in the group’s Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.

‘Reclaiming History’ exhibit opens Feb. 25 at Josiah Quincy Upper School

Join Mass Cultural Council for the launch of ‘Reclaiming History’ – an exhibit celebrating Boston’s Chinatown, Little Syria, and New York Streets neighborhoods – on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. (door open at 5:30 p.m.) at Josiah Quincy Upper School at 900 Washington St.

​This event, which is free and open to the public, is supported by the Neighborhood and Downtown Activation Grant from the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, the City of Boston, the Mass Cultural Council, and Culture & Community Power Fund.

Everyone250 Marker unveiling set for Feb. 27 at USES

United South End Settlements (USES) will be recognized as a historic location by Everyone250 – a coalition of over 100 local artists, educators, organizations, and advocates who are celebrating and amplifying unique pieces of Boston in honor of America’s 250th anniversary – on Friday, Feb. 27, from 10-11 a.m. at the USES Courtyard, located at 36 Rutland St.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and coffee will be provided. Space is limited; R.S.V.P. online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf6FPApNPW4uV8Bot8E_-GotVc6evaL7nW0zzB6oK6jqh33Ew/viewform

Boston Ward 4 Dems 2026 Caucus

Join fellow Democrats from Back Bay, Fenway, and the South End in electing delegates to the 2026 Mass Dems convention! The caucus will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at Union Church (485 Columbus Ave.).

The 2026 State Convention is a nominating convention, where delegates will gather to vote on Democratic candidates for statewide office- and determine which candidates qualify for the September 2026 primary ballot. All are welcome to attend, but you must be a registered Democrat in Ward 4 (or register as such) in order to run as a delegate or vote for delegates. Questions? Email [email protected].

Fenway Forward’s annual meeting set for April 16 at Simmons University

Fenway Forward will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 16, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Simmons University, Linda K. Paresky Conference Center, 300 The Fenway.