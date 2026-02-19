Sen. Nick Collins Presents Urban College of Boston with $100,000 in State Budget Funding to Strengthen Student Services

Special to the Sun

Urban College of Boston welcomed Massachusetts State Senator Nick Collins to campus to celebrate $100,000 in state budget funding dedicated to strengthening the college’s student support services. The FY26 earmark will enhance academic and financial assistance for the college’s largely nontraditional student population, helping remove barriers that often stand between adult learners and degree completion.

The college will enhance key student support services, including academic advising and student financial services. These areas provide essential guidance such as academic planning, financial aid navigation, tutoring, and technology support. For students who are balancing coursework with employment and caregiving, services are often critical to staying enrolled and progressing toward graduation.

“Urban College is doing the essential work of creating real pathways for students balancing work, family, and countless responsibilities,” said Senator Collins. “Having worked in communities from South Boston to Chinatown, I’ve seen how access to education can change the trajectory of someone’s life. Even in a challenging budget year, securing this funding is critical to ensuring Urban College can continue to help students climb the economic ladder across our city.”

During his visit, Senator Collins joined a panel discussion with current students and alumni who described how Urban College’s multilingual environment, flexible course options, and technology support make it possible for them to pursue degrees while working and raising families. Students highlighted the value of tutoring and culturally responsive instruction and shared how faculty and staff help them navigate academic expectations and language learning.

After the panel, Senator Collins met with faculty and staff to discuss the needs of adult learners and the college’s role in Boston’s workforce pipeline. Faculty emphasized Urban College’s strengths in serving English language learners and first-generation students, its focus on digital literacy, and its commitment to wraparound services that keep students connected to their studies.

“Senator Collins has demonstrated remarkable leadership in securing this vital funding and recognizing the profound impact it will have on our students,” said Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernández, president of Urban College. “This investment strengthens the academic and financial resources our learners rely on as they work toward their degrees while balancing complex responsibilities. We are thankful to Senator Collins and the Commonwealth for recognizing the importance and potential of Urban College students, whose determination and resilience enrich our city and state every day.”

To learn more about the Urban College of Boston visit: urbancollege.edu.

Founded in 1993 by leading anti-poverty agency Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD), Urban College of Boston is a private, nonprofit two-year college. Based in Boston, Massachusetts and accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), Urban College offers its community of diverse learners associate degree and certificate programs with an emphasis on early childhood education, human services, and general education. Offering courses in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole, Urban College is a proud Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI). The institution opens pathways to opportunity through affordable, flexible, and multilingual education that empowers students to pursue career advancement and transform their lives. Learn more at urbancollege.edu.