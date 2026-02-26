Celebrate the Spirit of America with Revolutionary Spaces this March

Special to the Sun

Revolutionary Spaces invites the public to its March events at the Old State House and Old South Meeting House. Please find details below, and I’m happy to coordinate interviews.

Sunday, March 1 & March 8 – Boston Family Days (Free Admission) – In partnership with Mayor Wu’s Boston Family Days, free admission for Boston school-aged children and up to two guests on the first and second Sundays of the month. Register online at https://www.boston.gov/family-days-signup#/forms.

Wednesday, March 5 | 10:30 AM – Crispus Attucks Day & 256th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre – Public wreath-laying ceremony at the Boston Massacre commemorative plaza outside the Old State House honoring the five men killed on March 5, 1770. For more info, contact [email protected].

Saturday, March 14 | 10:30 AM–2:30 PM – Hands-On History Day: 250th Anniversary of Evacuation Day – Family-friendly activities at both historic sites, including crafts, games, gallery talks, music, and more. Included with general admission; free for children 12 and under.

Sunday, March 21 | 9–10 AM – Sensory-Friendly Mornings at the Old State House – Early-access hour at the Old State House with adjusted lighting and sound, limited attendance, and hands-on activities for visitors who benefit from a quieter museum experience. Register online at https://revolutionaryspaces.org/visit/sensory-friendly-mornings/.

All Month – The Road to Revolution is a new exhibition at the Old State House, developed with the Massachusetts Historical Society, featuring a rare 1776 printing of the Declaration of Independence. On view through January 2027.