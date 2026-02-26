News in Brief

Everyone250 Marker unveiling set for Feb. 27 at USES

United South End Settlements (USES) will be recognized as a historic location by Everyone250 – a coalition of over 100 local artists, educators, organizations, and advocates who are celebrating and amplifying unique pieces of Boston in honor of America’s 250th anniversary – on Friday, Feb. 27, from 10-11 a.m. at the USES Courtyard, located at 36 Rutland St.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and coffee will be provided. Space is limited; R.S.V.P. online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf6FPApNPW4uV8Bot8E_-GotVc6evaL7nW0zzB6oK6jqh33Ew/viewform

Boston Ward 4 Dems 2026 Caucus

Join fellow Democrats from Back Bay, Fenway, and the South End in electing delegates to the 2026 Mass Dems convention! The caucus will take place on Saturday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at Union Church (485 Columbus Ave.).

The 2026 State Convention is a nominating convention, where delegates will gather to vote on Democratic candidates for statewide office- and determine which candidates qualify for the September 2026 primary ballot. All are welcome to attend, but you must be a registered Democrat in Ward 4 (or register as such) in order to run as a delegate or vote for delegates. Questions? Email [email protected].

Fenway Forward’s annual meeting set for April 16 at Simmons University

Fenway Forward will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 16, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Simmons University, Linda K. Paresky Conference Center, 300 The Fenway.

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St., in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9am. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.