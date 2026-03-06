Are South End parks ready for spring?

By Camille Lopez and Cristina Sepe

As spring approaches, South End neighborhood parks are gearing up for warmer weather and an increase in visitors.

As activity ramps up, regular parkgoers say the spaces rarely sit empty. Jean Morrison, a frequent visitor to Peters Park, said its recreation areas are heavily used.

“There are always games here. It’s a very well-used park. It’s a great thing that brings kids together,” said Morrison.

But organizers and residents say much of that preparation depends on the snow melting first.

“Once the snow melts, and that’s the big thing, and then there’s a certain amount of clean up,” said Morrison. “And then sort of repairing where there’s [a playground], making sure that what got damaged in the winter gets repaired. So I think, but I think they do a pretty good job of that in general.”

Renee Smith, a South End resident, agreed that late-winter conditions can limit basic access.

“I think getting rid of the snow would be helpful to make it walkable for people,” said Smith.

Once conditions improve, a network of neighborhood volunteers and public agencies steps in to prepare popular green spaces such as Hayes Park, Titus Sparrow Park, and Peters Park for spring reopening.

Robert Barney, president of the Claremont Neighborhood Association and a member of the Southwest Corridor Park Conservancy, said volunteer involvement is central to how many South End parks operate and remain usable year after year.

“It’s tough to get funding from the state or city sometimes,” said Barney.

Many park groups run their own fundraising efforts to cover seasonal needs that are not always fully supported through public funding. Fundraising supports spring priorities such as restoring water access after winter, according to Barney. This is essential for irrigation systems, plantings and dog park facilities, along with general cleanup and maintenance.

Different parks in the South End operate under different jurisdictions, which shape how maintenance and preparation are handled. Titus Sparrow Park works primarily with Boston Parks and Recreation, while the Southwest Corridor Park is state-owned and maintained through the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Smaller parks are often supported by The Trustees of Reservations, like Worcester Community Garden.

Public works departments handle functions such as trash removal, leaf collection and infrastructure repairs according to the Massachusetts Municipal Association. Still, much of the visible spring transformation comes from neighborhood associations and volunteer groups who organize plantings, beautification projects, and community programming.

“As spring kinda comes into view for us, these volunteers are out there. They know their thing, they plant trees, they plant flowers… to make it as vibrant as possible,” said Barney.

The shared responsibility allows improvements to happen faster and more consistently than public resources alone might allow, and helps ensure parks are functional and ready for heavier public use in the warmer months.

That volunteer base has also made it easier for park groups to experiment with collaborative events in recent years. Barney pointed to joint programming between Titus Sparrow Park and the Southwest Corridor Park, including an outdoor opera performance, which brought more residents into park spaces.

“We’re thinking about the creative ways to bring joy and happiness to people in the South End,” said Barney.

Camille Lopez and Cristina Sepe are students in the Boston University Journalism program. This story is a partnership between The Boston Sun and the Boston University Journalism program.