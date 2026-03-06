The Back Bay Architectural Commission (BBAC) has released the agenda for its upcoming virtual public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The meeting will begin with the Violations Subcommittee at 4:30 PM, followed by the Design Review Public Hearing at 5:00 PM.

Meeting Participation Details:

The meeting is strictly virtual; no in-person attendance is permitted.

Zoom Link: [https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1619577156](https://www.google.com/search?q=https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1619577156).

Telephone: 646-828-7666 (Meeting ID: 161 957 7156).

Written Comments: May be submitted to [email protected]

I. Violations Subcommittee (4:30 PM)

The following matters, continued from the January 14, 2026 hearing, will be reviewed:

• 72 Commonwealth Avenue (VIO.26.1016): Unapproved masonry repairs at the front facade.

• 345 Beacon Street (VIO.26.1014): Unapproved masonry work at the front facade, and unapproved tree removal and landscape work in the front garden.

II. Design Review

Applications (5:00 PM)

The Commission will consider the following project proposals:

• 157 Newbury Street (APP # 26.0546 BB): Reconfiguration and replacement of windows and doors at the front facade of the existing headhouse (Applicant: Molly Hanson).

• 192 Marlborough Street (APP # 26.0512 BB): Installation of a roof deck, headhouse, and mechanical equipment (Applicant: Andrew Reck).

• 124 Beacon Street (APP # 26.0688 BB): Alterations to the existing roof headhouse and installation of a deck (Applicant: Jahan Mohebali).

III. Administrative Review & Approval

The following applications involve maintenance or minor alterations and are slated for expedited approval. Applicants for these items need not appear at the hearing:

• 150 Beacon Street: Replace 10 fourth-story windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• 190 Beacon Street: Replace deteriorated rubber roofing, windows, and door in-kind or with appropriate replacements.

• 273 Beacon Street: Replace deteriorated roofing.

• 462 Beacon Street: Repair existing fire escapes.

• 699 Boylston Street: Front facade alterations to storefront and signage installation.

• 2 Commonwealth Avenue: Replace 9 windows in-kind on the fourteenth floor.

• 7 & 9 Commonwealth Avenue: Replace existing roof HVAC equipment.

• 70 Commonwealth Avenue: Repair rubber membrane roofing and replace deck in-kind.

• 122 Commonwealth Avenue: Repair front facade entry steps.

• 191 Commonwealth Avenue: Replace 10 windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• 390 Commonwealth Avenue: Replace 7 non-historic aluminum-clad rear windows in-kind.

• 21 Fairfield Street: Replace 11 windows with historically appropriate wood windows.

• 122 Marlborough Street: Replace front entry doors in-kind.

• 276 Marlborough Street: Restore front fence, gate, and entryway; install new handrails.

• 138 Newbury Street: Install window signage at the front facade.

• 279A Newbury Street: Install a temporary vestibule enclosure at the lower level commercial space.

Projected Adjournment:

6:15 PM