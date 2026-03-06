News in Brief

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St., in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9am. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

Revolutionary Spaces celebrates Evacuation Day

Beyond the parades and green beer, March 17 marks a pivotal moment in Boston history: Revolutionary Spaces is commemorating the 250th anniversary of Evacuation Day.

On March 17, 1776, General George Washington successfully forced thousands of British troops to withdraw from Boston after an 11-month siege, a pivotal Revolutionary War victory that reshaped the city’s future. As Boston’s Revolutionary history takes the national spotlight during the unfolding 250th anniversary era, this is a timely opportunity to explore a lesser-known holiday deeply rooted in the city’s identity.

Throughout March, visitors to the Old State House can explore the dramatic story of the Siege of Boston, including Henry Knox’s “Noble Train of Artillery” and how the strategic placement of cannons compelled the British evacuation. The display also features a compelling artifact story: when British troops departed Boston, they removed the original Coat of Arms of the United Kingdom that hung above the Council Chamber entrance at the Old State House.

Author Lisa Genova set to appear at March 25 hybrid event

The South End Library Author Series welcomes Lisa Genova, a Harvard neuroscientist and New York Times-bestselling author who will be on hand to discuss her book, ‘More or Less Maddy,’ on Wednesday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m., with refreshments and book signings at 7:30 p.m., at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave., Connection Room (access from Newton Street).

Book sales will be offered by Parkside Booksellers, and this hybrid event is free for all.

For the virtual link, email [email protected], and FOSEL subscribers will receive the Zoom link via the Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.

Fenway Forward’s annual meeting set for April 16 at Simmons University

Fenway Forward will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, April 16, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Simmons University, Linda K. Paresky Conference Center, 300 The Fenway.