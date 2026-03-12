Boston Pride For The People Announces Date of 2026 Pride Parade and Festival

Special to the Sun

Boston Pride For The People (BP4TP), the volunteer-led organization behind the largest Pride celebration in New England, has announced the 2026 Pride Parade will take place Saturday, June 6, 2026 accompanied by a festival on Boston Common. This year’s celebrations will take place one week earlier than usual to accommodate World Cup activities in Boston the following weekend.

“As the nation marks its 250th Birthday, this year’s Pride parade and festival takes on special significance for the LGBTQIA+ community as we take stock of the incredible progress we have made while also acknowledging the long road ahead of us,” Adrianna Boulin, President of Boston Pride For The People. “This June will be full of excitement in Boston and we are thrilled to kick things off, one week earlier than usual, as we host the largest pride event in New England for the fourth consecutive year.”

Boston Pride for the People will kick off its celebrations on June 6th with a parade that begins in Copley Square and makes its way through the South End and Back Bay, culminating at Boston Common where an all ages concert and festival will take place.

“This year, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we are reminded of Boston’s unique place in our nation’s history and of the ongoing efforts that help us continue to be a welcoming space for all,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The City of Boston has long celebrated love, resilience, and belonging, exemplified by impactful figures like Boston’s very own Rita Hester, who played a significant role in igniting the modern movement. Her legacy truly embodies the American spirit and continues to inspire generations to come. As we prepare to welcome visitors from around the world to our city this summer, we are proud to highlight what makes Boston truly special –a city that stands strongly with the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrates the visible acts of inclusion, unity, and joy.”

It is estimated more than 1 million people attended the Pride Parade and Festivals in June of 2025, BP4TP’s third year as organizers. An estimated 15,000 people marched from Copley Square to Boston Common in the parade.

“As we continue to grow Boston Pride for the People, we are more encouraged than ever before by the support, interest, and excitement for what we are building together,” said Gary Daffin, Boston Pride for the People Parade Co-Chair. “Our parade and festival will be inclusive, welcoming, and safe for all LGBTQIA+ people and our allies. In the midst of so much darkness nationally, we can be a bright light for those who are searching for community and acceptance.”

BP4TP invites the community to submit ideas for this year’s theme, which can be found here. Individuals and organizations interested in sponsoring this year’s celebration can contact [email protected]. Sponsorships help cover the costs of producing the events and allows BP4TP to reduce registration costs for smaller organizations. BP4TP encourages anyone interested in volunteering to sign up at https://bostonprideforthepeople.org.

Boston Pride For The People (BP4TP) is a volunteer and community-run non-profit group working to empower, celebrate, commemorate, and educate in partnership with Boston’s LGBTQ+ communities. In 2023, BP4TP hosted and managed Boston’s first Pride parade and festivals in more than three years, bringing New England’s largest Pride parade back to its home in Boston. For more information visit: https://bostonprideforthepeople.org.