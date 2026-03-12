City Licensing Board Approves New Liquor License Applications and Beer and Wine Licensee Upgrades

Special to the Sun

The City of Boston Licensing Board last week approved new liquor licenses across Boston. The approved applicants are located in Allston, Chinatown, East Boston, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, the South End, and West Roxbury. Additionally, the Boston Licensing Board approved applications from beer and wine licensees upgrading to non-transferable all alcoholic beverages licenses. The Licensing Board will send all the applications to the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission for investigation and final approval.

“Boston’s small businesses are the backbone of our neighborhoods, creating connections and driving economic growth in every corner of our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “By expanding access to licenses, we’re opening doors to opportunity for entrepreneurs and I encourage businesses across Boston to take advantage of these critical licenses and upgrades. We’re proud to support these local establishments as they grow and strengthen communities throughout our city.”

After Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council filed a successful Home Rule Petition, Governor Maura Healey signed legislation on September 11, 2024, bringing 225 new liquor licenses to Boston. This new batch is the single largest addition to Boston’s liquor license quota since the end of Prohibition. With this influx, the City has the ability to support diverse local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth. Specifically, the legislation created:

​•​195 zip code-restricted licenses (both all alcohol and beer and wine) in Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Roslindale, Roxbury, South End, and West Roxbury, to be granted to the City over three calendar years

​•​15 all alcohol licenses for community spaces, including non-profits, small theaters, and outdoor spaces

​•​12 transferable all alcohol licenses

​•​3 all alcohol neighborhood restricted licenses in Oak Square, Brighton

In early 2025, the Licensing Board approved 37 new liquor licenses. During the summer, the Licensing Board approved 21 neighborhood restricted licenses and three community space licenses. In late 2025, the Board approved four neighborhood restricted licenses and three transferable all alcohol licenses The list of applications approved today is as follows:

South End (02118)

​•​Agosto and Baby Sister, All Alcohol

​•​Bey, All Alcohol

​•​Nan Xiang Express, All Alcohol

​•​Perch, Beer and Wine

East Boston (02128)

​•​355 Bennington Holdings, All Alcohol

​•​Italian Express, All Alcohol

​•​Pomona Cafe III, All Alcohol

Jamaica Plain (02130)

​•​Behan Caffe, All Alcohol

​•​Ethiopian Cafe, All Alcohol

​•​Third Cliff Bakery, Beer and Wine

​•​Ula Cafe, Beer and Wine

Roslindale (02131)

​•​Safari African Restaurant, All Alcohol

West Roxbury (02132)

​•​Maria’s Kitchen, Beer and Wine

In addition to the licenses approved under the 2024 legislation, the Licensing Board also approved restricted licenses originally created in 2006. These licenses are limited to specific geographic areas including Main Streets Districts, Urban Renewal areas, and Municipal Harbor Plan areas and cannot be sold. If a business closes or no longer needs the license, it returns to the Boston Licensing Board. The 2006 restricted licenses awarded are:

Allston (02134)

​•​Holdfast Specialty Seafood Rolls, Beer and Wine

​•​Tofu Story, All Alcohol

Chinatown (02111)

​•​Hunan Gourmet, Beer and Wine

​•​Liuyishou Hotpot, Beer and Wine

​•​Shoyu Boston, Beer and Wine

As part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Massachusetts State Budget, the State Legislature gave municipalities across Massachusetts the opportunity to opt into legislation that allows licensees permitted to sell only wines and malt beverages to trade in their license for a non-transferable all alcoholic beverages license. Mayor Michelle Wu introduced this legislation to the City Council and on September 20, the City Council approved the adoption of this legislation. On October 21, the Boston Licensing Board held an informational hearing to receive public feedback from licensees and opened a public comment period, which closed on December 3. On January 8, the Board voted on the final regulations. The guidelines include eliminating the need for a community process for anyone who has already completed the process in the past two years. The applicants approved today include:

Brighton

​•​Spring Shabu-Shabu

Downtown

​•​Silver Dove Afternoon Tea

North End

​•​Ben Cotto

​•​Pizzeria Regina

​•​Rocco’s Cucina and Bar

Theater District

​•​Viva Karaoke & Studios

“Each of these approvals represents a business that identified a need in its neighborhood,” said Kathleen Joyce, Chair of the Boston Licensing Board. “We are pleased to approve all of the applications today and continue expanding opportunities for restaurants and small businesses across Boston. We encourage other prospective applicants to begin the process, as additional licenses remain available in 2026.”

Potential applicants—both for new licenses and those interested in upgrading beer and wine licenses—are encouraged to start the process as soon as possible. The Mayor’s Office of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, the Office of Neighborhood Services, and Office of Small Business staff will continue to support potential applicants. The City of Boston Licensing Board hosts virtual office hours addressing the liquor license application process. Applicants can also make a drop-in appointment with the Boston Licensing Board at City Hall, Room 809 by contacting 617-635-4170 or emailing [email protected].

When reviewing additional applications, the Board will continue to factor in evolving neighborhood needs, market realities, the strength and sustainability of an establishment’s business plan, and the applicant’s ability to further economic growth for surrounding businesses.

Learn more about applying for a liquor license on the Licensing Board website.