Fenway Forward secures majorfunding to build 24 affordable homes

A long-vacant building in the Fenway will soon give way to 24 new affordable homes, as Fenway Forward moves ahead with the redevelopment of 112 Queensberry St., following major funding commitments from the state and city.

​The project, supported by funding from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) and the City of Boston’s Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH), will replace an abandoned one-story commercial building with a six-story residential development offering 11 studio apartments and 13 one-bedroom homes.

​All apartments will be affordable to individuals and households earning 30 percent, 50 percent, and 60 percent of Area Median Income (AMI). Three homes will be reserved for individuals and families who have experienced homelessness, and two additional homes will serve clients of the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

Courtesy of Fenway Forward

A rendering of Fenway Forward’s affordable-housing project proposed for 112 Queensbury St.

​“These new homes at 112 Queensberry will help ensure that people who might otherwise not be able to afford one of Boston’s most desirable neighborhoods can live here,” Steven Farrell, executive director of Fenway Forward, said in a press release. “By transforming an underutilized property into much-needed affordable homes for 24 individuals and families, this project will help maintain the diversity and vibrancy that the Fenway is known and loved for.”

​Funding for the project from EOHLC is part of $140 million awarded in February to support the creation of more than 1,300 new homes statewide. The City of Boston has also committed $2.8 million through the Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing to support the development.

​“I’m thrilled Fenway Forward secured this critical funding for 112–114 Queensberry Street,” added City Councilor Sharon Durkan. “I was proud to support the project throughout the City approval process and to submit a letter to the EOHLC supporting Fenway Forward’s grant application. These 24 new affordable homes will expand housing opportunities for Boston residents and families. I’m grateful the state selected this project—one of just 15 funded—and to Fenway Forward for its continued commitment to making the neighborhood more affordable.”

​State Rep. Dan Ryan stated: “The development represents the thoughtful housing investment our communities need. It replaces a long-vacant property with new affordable homes, while strengthening the fabric of the Fenway neighborhood.”

​Likewise, State Sen. Will Brownsberger stated: “This project will provide much-needed new affordable housing in the Fenway neighborhood, and I’m very pleased that it’s moving forward.”

​The project will be designed as an all-electric, high-performance building meeting Passive House (PHIUS) standards, maximizing energy efficiency while reducing carbon emissions and improving indoor air quality for residents.

​Located near multiple public transit options, the development will encourage car-free living. No on-site vehicle parking will be provided, while 18 indoor bicycle parking spaces will support sustainable transportation, according to Fenway Forward.