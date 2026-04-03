Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer rolls burritos for a cause at Anna’s Taqueria 

On Thursday, March 19, Project Bread partnered with Anna’s Taqueria to host a successful community fundraiser at the restaurant’s Brookline location. The event brought together supporters, community members, and local leaders for an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds to combat food insecurity across Massachusetts.

Project Bread President & CEO Erin McAleer joined the Anna’s team behind the counter, rolling burritos and engaging directly with guests, adding a unique and interactive element to the evening. A portion of all in-person entrée sales during the event was donated to the 2026 Walk for Hunger, helping to support Project Bread’s statewide efforts to connect families to reliable food resources and advocate for policies that make nutritious meals more accessible.

McAleer, alongside Anna’s Taqueria Marketing Director Laurel O’Keefe, spoke with attendees about the growing urgency of addressing food insecurity, as hundreds of thousands of families across Massachusetts continue to face challenges affording food. The event highlighted the importance of community partnerships in advancing solutions, from direct support services like Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline to long-term policy advocacy.

The event also underscored Anna’s Taqueria’s ongoing commitment to community impact and demonstrated how local businesses can play a meaningful role in supporting food access initiatives. The restaurant team will continue its support by participating in Project Bread’s upcoming Walk for Hunger, the organization’s signature community fundraiser and one of Massachusetts’ most enduring anti-hunger events.

Registration is now open for The 58th annual Walk for Hunger, taking place Sunday, May 3 on Boston Common. This one-day, family-friendly event will bring together thousands of participants for a 3-mile loop featuring food, entertainment, and activities for all ages. The Walk continues to serve as a powerful platform for turning compassion into action, supporting Project Bread’s statewide efforts to advance food security and expand access to nutritious meals for children and families.

In addition to individual participants, anti-hunger organizations across the Commonwealth are invited to join through Project Bread’s co-fundraising program, The Commonwealth, which enables partners to raise funds for their own missions while contributing to a broader collective impact.

Community members can register to walk in person or virtually, start a personal or team fundraising page, or make a donation by visiting projectbread.org/walk. For more information, email [email protected].

People experiencing food insecurity should call into Project Bread’s toll-free FoodSource Hotline (1-800-645-8333), which provides confidential assistance to connect with food resources, including SNAP benefits, in 180 languages and for the hearing impaired. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org/get-help.

Project Bread, the leading statewide food security nonprofit, connects people and communities in Massachusetts to reliable sources of food while advocating for policies that make food more accessible—so that no one goes hungry. For more information, visit: www.projectbread.org.