Wu celebrates graduation of PowerCorps Boston cohort

Mayor Michelle Wu celebrated the graduation of PowerCorps Boston’s fifth cohort, the largest in the program’s history. PowerCorps Boston is the City’s green industry workforce development program that prepares young adults for high-quality careers that address Boston’s most pressing environmental challenges. The 38 graduates spent the past 10 months learning about various green industries and acquiring skills in urban forestry, urban greening, and energy-efficient building operations and maintenance. This graduation builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone.

“Congratulations to this record-breaking cohort of PowerCorps Boston graduates, who have dedicated the past ten months to building skills, strengthening our neighborhoods, and advancing Boston’s climate future,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Programs like PowerCorps are critical in expanding opportunity, developing a skilled green workforce, and ensuring Boston remains a city for everyone.”

Courtesy photo

Mayor Michelle Wu is surrounded by the recent graduates of PowerCorps Boston’s fifth cohort, the largest in the program’s history.

A joint program of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet and the Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet, PowerCorps Boston is a “learn and earn” program that pays Boston’s young adults aged 18-30 to participate in hands-on training while providing career readiness support and connections to employers in the green industry. According to the Climate Ready Workforce Action Plan, Boston will need approximately 67,000 workers across 45 occupations each year over the next 25 years to design, build, and operate a thriving green economy. Workforce development programs like PowerCorps Boston are a critical part of Boston’s 2030 Climate Action Plan, an implementation roadmap to achieve the City’s climate mitigation and resilience goals, as well as achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The final draft of the plan will be released later this spring.

“The Wu Administration prioritizes career pathway jobs in all growth industries in Boston,” said Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment. “PowerCorps graduates receive industry-recognized credentials and experience that positions them for a wide range of options post graduation including obtaining good paying jobs, pursuing advanced training, and/or enrolling in post-secondary education through our partnerships.”

“PowerCorps demonstrates how climate action and economic development go hand in hand,” said Oliver Sellers-Garcia, Environment Commissioner and Green New Deal Director. “Achieving our 2030 and 2050 emissions goals will benefit every neighborhood in Boston through good paying jobs, less pollution, and improved public health. We are so proud of this year’s graduates for reaching this impressive milestone and giving back to their communities.”

PowerCorps Boston collaborates with over 60 Boston-based non-profits, higher education institutions, and private sector organizations to offer participants job training, classroom learning, and wrap-around services. Over the past 10 months, the 38 graduates committed to an immersive experience that included two phases. The first phase, Foundations, included four-months of training where they focused on workforce-readiness skills, an introduction to green industry careers, and received necessary support services to complete the program. The second phase, Industry Academy, was a six-month training where participants chose to specialize in one of the three tracks: Urban Forestry, Urban Greening, or Building Operations.

“As we celebrate the graduation of our fifth and largest Power Corps Boston cohort to date, I’m inspired by the determination, growth, and leadership of our members,” said Davo Jefferson, Executive Director of PowerCorps Boston. “Their self-determination and commitment to their communities has undoubtedly strengthened the fabric of Boston, making it a more sustainable and equitable city.”

The participants in Urban Greening and Urban Forestry have made a significant impact across the environment. In Cohort 5, they planted 110 trees to increase urban greening and improve air quality, assisted the urban farming efforts in growing 25,000 lbs of produce to support local food security, removed two tons of invasive materials to improve the health of local ecosystems, conducted 2,000 feet of trail maintenance, and planted 28,000 square feet of grass seed and 94,000 tulip bulbs all contributing to a greener, healthier Boston for the communities that need it most.

The Building Operations participants have interned at seven large building sites over six months, working on energy-efficient general maintenance and operations, including HVAC, electrical, and plumbing work. This work, and these jobs, are critical to facilitating compliance with the City’s Building Emissions Reduction and